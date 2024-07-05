sba-expands-disaster-loan-assistance-to-texas-nonprofits-in-58-counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced amendments to the disaster declaration for Texas, enabling low-interest federal disaster loans for private nonprofit organizations in 58 counties. This follows President Biden’s May 23 major disaster declaration for Public Assistance due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred between April 26 and June 5. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman emphasized that nonprofits providing essential services of a governmental nature are now eligible for assistance.

Eligible counties include Anderson, Austin, Baylor, Bell, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Clay, Cochran, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Delta, Eastland, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Houston, Jasper, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lynn, Madison, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Newton, Panola, Polk, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Sterling, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, and Washington.

Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, advised private nonprofit organizations to contact the Texas Division of Emergency Management Recovery Division for information on applicant briefings. These briefings will require nonprofits to provide details about their operations. FEMA will use this information to determine if the organization provides an “essential governmental service” and qualifies as a “critical facility.” If eligible, FEMA may grant Public Assistance funds to cover costs. The SBA encourages all private nonprofits to apply for disaster loan assistance as well.

The SBA may offer loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property, machinery, equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Additional funds can be lent for improvements to prevent future disaster damage. Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to address working capital needs, such as fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills impacted by the disaster. These loans are available regardless of whether the organization suffered property damage.

The interest rate for these loans is set at 3.25% with terms extending up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage assistance is July 22, 2024, while the deadline for economic injury applications is February 24, 2025. Importantly, interest does not accrue until 12 months from the first loan disbursement, and repayment also begins 12 months after the first disbursement.

Applicants can apply online and find more information at SBA.gov/disaster. Additional assistance is available through SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, telecommunications relay services are accessible by dialing 7-1-1.