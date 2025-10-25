SBA Extends Disaster Loan Disbursement for L.A. Wildfire Survivors

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced a significant extension of the disbursement period for wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County who hold approved SBA disaster loans. This decision, effective immediately, grants an additional twelve months for homeowners and business owners to access their approved funds. The urgency for this extension stems from ongoing permitting delays imposed by state and local offices, which have hampered the rebuilding efforts for thousands affected by the devastating wildfires of January 2025.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler emphasized the need for immediate relief, stating, “No city in America has been approved for more federal disaster relief under the Trump Administration than Los Angeles – and yet that record relief can’t reach survivors nearly a year later because local bureaucracy is impeding recovery.” The SBA’s latest move aims to ensure that those impacted have the necessary time to secure their loans and initiate the rebuilding process once local permissions are granted.

As of now, Los Angeles stands out as the largest beneficiary of SBA disaster relief, representing over two-thirds of federal aid related to the wildfires. The SBA has already approved over 12,000 loans totaling $3.2 billion. However, only about 22% of those funds have been disbursed, leaving many survivors in a precarious situation as they await local approvals. Reports indicate a staggering shortfall in reconstruction efforts, with just approximately 1,200 rebuilding permits issued in a city where an estimated 16,000 structures were lost.

For small business owners and homeowners navigating this situation, the challenges remain evident. The typical timeline for disaster survivors to disburse approved loan funds hovers around six months. But with the unprecedented delays plaguing Los Angeles’ recovery efforts, the SBA’s extension can provide some breathing room.

A small business owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, shared their frustrations: “I have the loan approval but can’t start my rebuilding because the permits are stuck in the system. This extension is helpful, but I need action from the local authorities to access my loans.”

The SBA encourages affected borrowers to reach out with questions regarding their loan status or the disbursement process. Those needing assistance can contact the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or via email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

While this extension is a much-needed lifeline for those impacted, potential challenges persist. Small business owners must still contend with the slow pace of local permitting and the complexities that accompany it. The bureaucratic hurdles may continue to prolong recovery timelines, and planning for additional delays could prove crucial for business sustainability during this uncertain period.

Being aware of local government processes is vital. Owners should consider collaborating with local planning or community development departments to gain insight into potential timelines and expedite their applications where feasible. Understanding this landscape could mitigate some of the frustrations faced during the recovery journey.

As the SBA continues to advocate for swift action, business owners should stay informed about any further announcements or changes that may impact their recovery efforts. The interplay between federal support and local bureaucracy will be a defining factor in how quickly and effectively Los Angeles can rebuild its economy and community.

For further details, small business owners can refer to the SBA’s official announcement. This extension marks a crucial step forward, but the road to recovery remains a collective effort demanding cooperation between survivors and local officials.

