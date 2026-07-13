SBA Increases 7(a) and 504 Loan Limit to $10 Million for Small Businesses

In a significant move aimed at empowering small business growth, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced an increase in the cumulative loan limit for its 7(a) and 504 loan programs from $5 million to $10 million. This pivotal change, effective July 4, is designed to provide businesses across all sectors with greater access to much-needed capital. The adjustment comes at a time when many small businesses are looking to expand, hire, and optimize operations in response to a robust manufacturing landscape and increased consumer demand.

Kelly Loeffler, the SBA Administrator, emphasized the importance of this policy shift, stating, “SBA’s loan limits have not been raised for more than a decade, creating a gap in funding for small businesses that are growing.” The new loan structure is poised to create even more job opportunities by unlocking the largest financing opportunity in the agency’s history.

Small business owners can now combine up to $5 million from the 7(a) program with another $5 million from the 504 program. This allows borrowers to secure critical long-term financing for real estate and equipment while also obtaining working capital to support day-to-day operations. This decoupling of loan balances offers new avenues for capital-intensive businesses, particularly those needing support in both operational liquidity and substantial investments.

For many small manufacturers, the policy change is particularly beneficial. They can now access an unlimited number of 504 loans as long as each is tied to distinct projects, in addition to the $5 million availability from the 7(a) program. This is crucial for navigating the challenges of growth, particularly as businesses align with the current favorable economic conditions influenced by fair trade policies.

As Loeffler highlighted, the intent behind these reforms is to bolster job creation and investment in American communities. The economy has seen a surge in new business formations, averaging 509,000 monthly in 2026, contributing to over half a million new jobs in recent months. The SBA asserts that its actions align with a broader commitment to supporting small business growth, fueled by initiatives such as tax cuts and deregulation.

However, while the new funding options present exciting opportunities, small business owners should remain cognizant of potential challenges. The application process can be intricate, requiring thorough documentation and adherence to eligibility criteria. Business owners may need to invest time to understand the nuances of each loan option, including how best to leverage them for their specific needs. This streamlined capital access aims to combat the prolonged funding gaps that have historically hindered small business expansion.

The benefits extend beyond immediate financing, as the SBA has also recently waived loan fees for specific manufacturing codes, facilitating even more accessible economic support. These strategic moves underscore an evolving landscape that seeks to incentivize growth, innovation, and sustainability for small businesses navigating a competitive marketplace.

This heightened focus on the small business sector reflects the SBA’s broader mission to empower entrepreneurial ventures. The agency operates a robust network designed to assist owners in every stage of the business journey, from startups to established firms.

Understanding the mechanics of the 7(a) and 504 programs can help business owners not only in securing better financial terms but also in crafting growth strategies that align with their future aspirations. As the agency continues to refine its offerings, small business owners are encouraged to leverage these resources to seize opportunities that can propel their businesses forward.

For more information about the SBA’s new loan policies, visit the original announcement here.