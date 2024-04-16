SBA Launches New Digital Portal to Boost Small Business Funding

Isabel Casillas Guzman, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), has announced the launch of a new digital resource called the Investing in America Small Business Hub. This online platform is the first of its kind and is designed to help small business owners take advantage of federal funding available under the Investing in America agenda.

The Investing in America agenda is a part of President Joe Biden’s plan to improve the U.S. economy by making it more competitive, tackling climate change, and bringing manufacturing jobs back to America.

“The SBA’s new Investing in America Small Business Hub will help more small businesses connect to the resources, funding opportunities, and support they need to capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen their businesses,” Guzman said.

The Investing in America Small Business Hub provides detailed guides to help small businesses access grants, contracts, and other market opportunities resulting from federal investments. It also includes links to existing SBA resources that can assist businesses in finding investment capital and achieving the necessary certifications to qualify for federal funding.

Additionally, the SBA plans to work with other federal agencies to hold local events and webinars. These will be designed to help small business owners learn how to secure contracts under the Investing in America initiative and take advantage of incentives such as tax credits and rebates for energy-efficient home projects.