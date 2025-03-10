SBA Launches Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to Boost U.S. Industry

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, an effort aimed at revitalizing American manufacturing by cutting regulations, expanding access to capital, and strengthening supply chains. The initiative, unveiled by SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to restore American economic dominance and bolster national security.

Supporting Small Manufacturers

According to the SBA, approximately 99% of American manufacturers are small businesses, and the initiative aims to further support their resurgence. The agency highlighted recent job growth in the sector, citing the addition of 10,000 manufacturing jobs in the President’s first full month in office, reversing previous job losses in the industry.

“With the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, we’re slashing red tape, expanding access to capital, and fueling a manufacturing resurgence that will create high-paying jobs and revitalize communities across the country,” Loeffler said in the announcement.

Key Components of the Initiative

The SBA outlined several measures under the initiative to support small manufacturers, including:

Regulatory Reduction: The agency plans to cut $100 billion in regulatory burdens through its Office of Advocacy, which will work across federal agencies to eliminate policies that disproportionately impact small manufacturers.

Red Tape Hotline: A new hotline will allow small business owners to submit feedback on excessive regulations for review.

Office of Manufacturing and Trade: A newly established office will provide dedicated resources, training, and support to small manufacturers in collaboration with SBA field offices nationwide.

Loan Program Enhancements: The SBA will reduce barriers to its 504 loan program, which provides funding for real estate, construction, and equipment purchases without requiring ongoing taxpayer subsidies. Additionally, the 7(a) Working Capital Pilot program will be expanded to help small businesses finance inventory purchases and export-related expenses.

Workforce Development: The SBA will partner with agencies, trade schools, and private sector stakeholders to promote a pipeline of skilled manufacturing workers.

Trade and Tax Policies: The initiative supports broader manufacturing policies, including tariffs for fair trade, tax cuts on domestic production, and 100% expensing retroactive to Jan. 20, 2025.

Made in America Roadshow

As part of the initiative, representatives from the newly established Office of Manufacturing and Trade will embark on a multistate “Made in America Roadshow” over the next two months. The tour will feature roundtables with small manufacturers across the country to gather industry feedback and identify further opportunities for support.

Administrator Loeffler will formally launch the initiative today at an aerospace and defense manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, where she will be joined by state and federal leaders as well as small business owners in the manufacturing sector.

The SBA stated that this initiative reflects a commitment to bolstering the nation’s industrial base while ensuring that essential goods are produced domestically. The agency emphasized that supporting small manufacturers is a key component of economic growth, job creation, and national security.