SBA Announces Transformation of Customer Experience for Federal Contracting Certifications

The SBA recently announced a new initiative called MySBA Certifications, designed to streamline the process for small business owners to apply for and manage federal contracting certifications. This new digital platform, set to launch in September, is part of the SBA’s multi-year effort to modernize its customer experience.

Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman emphasized the importance of small businesses in federal supply chains, highlighting their role in bringing innovation, agility, and competition to the marketplace. Guzman stated that the Biden-Harris Administration is focused on elevating customer experience and modernizing the delivery of SBA programs and services. MySBA Certifications is the latest investment aimed at making it easier for small business owners to get certified and pursue federal contracting opportunities.

Key Features of MySBA Certifications

Reduced Paperwork: The new system will simplify the application process, reducing the paperwork burden for applicants.

Unified Platform: Business owners can apply for and manage all federal contracting certifications in one place.

Multiple Applications: It allows simultaneous applications for multiple certifications.

Access to Resources: The platform provides valuable resources to help businesses win contracts.

Federal Contracting Certifications Available

MySBA Certifications will enable small business owners, including those from historically underserved communities, to apply for and receive certifications such as:

Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB)

Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

Small businesses in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone)

8(a) Business Development Program

Mentor-Protégé Program

Streamlined Processes

Currently, the SBA’s certification programs operate through separate systems with distinct applications and procedures. A White House analysis estimates that 40 percent of small businesses are eligible for multiple federal contracting certifications, but only 10 percent hold more than one. MySBA Certifications aims to consolidate these processes, providing more opportunities for businesses to bid on and win contracts.

The SBA is also implementing policy changes to simplify the application process, aligning requirements across certification programs and reducing the paperwork burden while maintaining robust certification standards. These changes are expected to reduce the application completion time by 40 percent for single certifications and up to 70 percent for multiple certifications. Additionally, processing times for WOSB and 8(a) applications are expected to decrease by up to 80 percent.

Integration with Existing Platforms

MySBA Certifications will integrate with other SBA platforms, including the Veteran Small Business Certification program (VetCert) and the MySBA Loan Portal, creating a comprehensive digital experience. The VetCert program, launched in 2023, approved over 10,400 applications in its first year. The integration of these platforms aims to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for small business owners.

Support During Transition

The SBA has extended certification renewal timelines for one year for many certified firms to support a smooth transition. The agency is also working with partners and community organizations to ensure that federal contractors continue to access important programs. More information can be found at certify.sba.gov.