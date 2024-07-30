sba-offers-disaster-loans-to-missouri-nonprofits-after-may-storms

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for certain private nonprofit organizations in Missouri. This assistance follows President Biden’s federal disaster declaration due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from May 19 to 27. Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman confirmed that private nonprofits providing essential governmental services are eligible for this aid.
