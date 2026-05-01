SBA Offers Low-Interest Disaster Loans to Hawaii Businesses Affected by Drought

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is stepping up to help small businesses and private nonprofits in Hawaii recover from the adverse economic impacts caused by recent drought conditions. Announced recently, the availability of federal disaster loans aims to alleviate financial hardships beginning from January 1. This move affects several counties, including Hawaii, Honolulu, Kalawao, Kauai, and Maui, focusing on supporting those who need it most during challenging times.

Small business owners should take note: this assistance isn’t just for companies that experienced physical damage but extends to those grappling with lost revenue directly tied to the drought. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program provides critical financial support to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and private nonprofits, including faith-based organizations.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial assistance to help communities recover,” stated Chris Stallings, the associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. This emphasizes the government’s commitment to aiding businesses as they navigate these unchartered waters.

One of the standout features of the EIDL is that it provides working capital, which can be used for essential expenses like payroll, fixed debts, and accounts payable. This is especially valuable for small businesses that might find it challenging to cover these costs due to a decrease in sales linked to the drought. Notably, businesses can secure loans of up to $2 million, with fixed interest rates that are competitively low—4% for small businesses and 3.625% for nonprofits—offering terms of up to 30 years.

Another significant advantage is the initial grace period: interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months after the loan disbursement. This feature can provide much-needed breathing room for entrepreneurs focused on recovering from economic distress.

To apply for the EIDL, business owners can visit the SBA’s disaster assistance website at sba.gov/disaster, or they can reach out to the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Those in need of assistance can also send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for further inquiries. It’s essential to note that the application deadline is December 10, which gives businesses a finite timeline to act.

While the opportunity for low-interest loans is promising, small business owners should remain aware of the potential challenges. The application process may be intensive, requiring detailed financial disclosures that some businesses might find difficult to gather quickly. Moreover, the qualification criteria can vary, meaning that not all businesses may meet eligibility requirements.

Another aspect to consider is the limitation on agricultural producers. The EIDL program excludes many farmers and ranchers from eligibility, except for small aquaculture enterprises. This could leave a gap for certain sectors that also suffer from drought-related impacts.

Nevertheless, this SBA initiative represents a lifeline for many small businesses in Hawaii. It’s an opportunity to stabilize operations and strategically plan for recovery. Small business owners are encouraged to consider applying, not just for immediate assistance, but as a means to position their businesses for future growth amidst the recovery process.

For further details and to stay updated on these offerings from the SBA, business owners can visit the official page here. As the economic landscape shifts, leveraging available resources effectively can make all the difference in navigating through turbulent times.