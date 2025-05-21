SBA Launches Onshoring Portal to Help Small Businesses Source U.S. Suppliers and Rebuild Domestic Supply Chains

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has launched a new tool aimed at helping small businesses reduce reliance on foreign supply chains by connecting them directly with American manufacturers and producers.

The Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, unveiled on May 20, 2025, offers free access to a database of more than 1 million domestic suppliers, giving small businesses the ability to source U.S.-made components, products, and materials. The tool is part of a broader federal initiative to revive American manufacturing and improve supply chain resilience.

“The SBA is proud to support President Donald J. Trump’s mission to restore America’s economic resurgence by empowering small businesses with the resources to supercharge the return of Made in America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The Make Onshoring Great Again Portal will give job creators a direct line to more than one million domestic suppliers – replacing foreign dependence with access to American-made solutions. It’s a decisive step toward rebuilding our nation’s strength through stronger supply chains, better products, and a renewed commitment to American industry, small business, and workers.”

The SBA developed the portal in partnership with private-sector sponsors and integrated access to three databases listing verified U.S.-based manufacturers, suppliers, and producers. According to the SBA, the portal is designed to reduce small businesses’ exposure to overseas disruptions, improve quality control, and shorten lead times for procurement.

The initiative also aligns with the administration’s economic priorities, which emphasize reshoring production, rebuilding U.S. industry, and limiting dependence on foreign adversaries, particularly China. The agency’s statement specifically frames the portal as a way to “end our nation’s concentrated dependence on foreign suppliers and adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party.”

The portal is the latest in a series of SBA-led programs under the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, which launched earlier this year. That broader effort includes actions such as:

Expanding access to capital for U.S. manufacturers

Promoting development of a skilled domestic workforce

Cutting $100 billion in regulatory burdens impacting small manufacturers

In addition, the SBA has endorsed recent bipartisan legislation that seeks to double the SBA loan cap for small manufacturers. The bill is framed as another means to “supercharge” the return of American industrial capacity and increase the competitiveness of domestic businesses.

With the launch of the onshoring portal, the SBA says it is providing a practical resource to help small businesses transition their operations toward U.S.-based sourcing and supply chains. Officials say the portal is part of a larger national strategy focused on empowering entrepreneurs, revitalizing local economies, and reinforcing American economic independence.

For more information or to access the tool, small business owners can visit the official SBA page at www.sba.gov/priorities/american-manufacturers/make-onshoring-great-again-portal.