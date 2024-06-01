sba-veterans-small-business-advisory-committees-to-host-public-meetings-june-5-6

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that the next quarterly public meetings for the Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will take place on June 5 and 6. These meetings are important for veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to stay informed and engaged with the policies affecting their businesses.

Advisory Committee’s Role and Participants

The Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs provides independent advice and policy recommendations to key stakeholders, including the SBA Administrator, the SBA’s Associate Administrator for Veterans Business Development, Congress, the President, and other policymakers. These recommendations focus on issues pertinent to veteran-owned small businesses.

June 5: Interagency Task Force Meeting

Who Will Attend?

Dilawar Syed , Deputy Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Deputy Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration Robert Yannuzzi , Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration IATF members from various federal departments and veteran organizations

When and How to Join

Date and Time : June 5, 1-3 p.m. ET

: June 5, 1-3 p.m. ET Virtual Participation: Join via this link or call 206-413-7980 with Conference ID: 547 522 842#

June 6: Advisory Committee Meeting

Who Will Attend?

Isabel Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration Robert Yannuzzi , Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration Charles McCaffery , ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner Jaqueline Robinson-Burnette , Associate Administrator, Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Associate Administrator, Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration Sam Le , Director, Office of Policy Planning and Liaison, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Director, Office of Policy Planning and Liaison, U.S. Small Business Administration Madison Service Group for legislative updates

ACVBA Committee Members

When and How to Join

Date and Time : June 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

: June 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Virtual Participation: Join via this link or call 206-413-7980 with Conference ID: 849 468 853#

The SBA encourages public comments and questions to be submitted by June 3 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. Technical support is available on the Microsoft Teams support page. Minutes from both meetings will be available on the SBA website under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section.

These quarterly meetings are an important opportunity for veteran small business owners to gain insights and provide input on the policies and programs that impact them. By participating, veterans can ensure their voices are heard and contribute to the continuous improvement of veteran business support services.