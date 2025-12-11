SBA’s New Act Doubles Loan Limit for Small Manufacturers to $10 Million

In a move that could significantly impact small manufacturers, the U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed H.R. 3174, the Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act. This bipartisan effort aims to double the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) loan limit for small manufacturers, increasing it from $5 million to $10 million. The initiative, which enjoys strong support from both sides of the aisle, promises to unlock vital capital for these businesses as they strive to scale and compete in an increasingly robust economy.

Administrator Kelly Loeffler of the SBA praised the legislation, stating, “Today, U.S. manufacturers – of which 98% are small businesses – require more capital to meet rising demand in an economy that is now being built by Americans, for Americans.” The act gears towards enhancing the financial capabilities of small manufacturers who form the backbone of the American industrial base.

For small business owners, particularly those in manufacturing, this legislation presents a critical opportunity. By allowing access to larger loans, small manufacturers can invest in new technology, expand operations, and hire more employees—all essential factors to staying competitive. According to Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX), who sponsored the legislation, “The Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act strengthens the ability of small manufacturers to invest, scale, and compete.” This sentiment echoes the ongoing need for small businesses to adapt quickly as market dynamics shift.

The passage of this act aligns with the SBA’s broader Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, which launched earlier this year. This initiative focuses on rebuilding the nation’s industrial dominance through cutting regulations and enhancing access to capital. Alongside this new loan limit, the SBA has introduced measures such as the Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, designed to help small manufacturers identify domestic suppliers and shift their supply chains back to the U.S.

Small business owners can also take advantage of the SBA’s recent launch of the 7(a) Manufacturer’s Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loan Program—the first loan program dedicated exclusively to supporting small manufacturers. This tailored program allows for flexible financing solutions that can better meet the needs of small operators, such as supporting their cash flow and purchasing essential materials.

Moreover, in a supportive environment, the SBA has announced plans to waive most upfront fees for small manufacturers categorized under NAICS 31-33 in fiscal year 2026. This waiver aims to further lower entry barriers for small businesses looking to invest in U.S. production and growth.

While the potential benefits of increased funding are significant, small business owners should also consider the challenges associated with taking on larger loans. Increased debt can lead to higher financial risk, especially in uncertain economic times. Business owners must carefully evaluate their financial health and capacity to repay larger loans before seeking this increase in funding.

Additionally, navigating the complexities of the loan application process can be daunting for some small businesses. Hence, it is advisable for small manufacturers to seek guidance from financial advisors or local SBA offices to fully understand the advantages and responsibilities associated with the new financing options.

The success of this legislation could serve as a catalyst for revitalizing American manufacturing and enhancing the competitiveness of small businesses in the landscape. “These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our industrial base, and their success fuels our nation,” Williams states. The ongoing commitment to investing in small manufacturers underlines the importance of their role in economic recovery and growth.

As the bill moves to the Senate for consideration, small business owners should stay informed and be prepared to act quickly to capitalize on new resources and opportunities that could help usher in a new era for American manufacturing.

For more details on the Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act, visit the original post on the SBA website here.