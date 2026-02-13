SBA’s Working Capital Pilot Surpasses $150 Million in Loans for Manufacturers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently celebrated a remarkable achievement with its Working Capital Pilot (WCP) Program, reaching over $150 million in lending since its inception. This milestone is significant, especially as the vast majority of recipients are small manufacturers, a sector that constitutes 98% of all U.S. manufacturers and is currently experiencing a revitalization under the current economic policies.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler emphasized the importance of the WCP for small businesses in the manufacturing sector. “Manufacturing is a growing but capital-intensive industry,” Loeffler stated. “The WCP is playing a key role in empowering small firms to reshore their supply chains, hire American workers, and begin growing again after decades of bad trade deals that shipped U.S. jobs and industry overseas.”

This program not only provides essential funding but also addresses a pressing need for American manufacturers to regain a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets. With more than 25% of the lending portfolio benefiting small manufacturers, it’s clear that the WCP has become a vital source of financial support aimed at fostering growth and innovation within the sector.

The WCP serves as a complementary resource to the SBA’s established 7(a) and 504 loan programs, offering flexible options that cater specifically to the unique needs of small businesses. Two primary financing options are available under the WCP: asset-based loans and transaction-based financing.

Asset-based loans allow small businesses to harness the value of their assets for working capital. This type of funding is instrumental for businesses looking to procure inventory, manage day-to-day expenses, or offer competitive sales terms. On the other hand, transaction-based financing enables firms to fund specific projects or orders, giving them access to necessary capital earlier in the sales cycle. This flexibility is particularly beneficial in helping businesses finance 100% of direct costs for their operations, a critical factor in managing cash flow effectively.

Additionally, the WCP provides opportunities for small manufacturers to tap into both domestic and international markets under a single facility. This capability allows small businesses to diversify their client base, expand their operations, and truly compete on a global scale.

While the benefits are clear, small business owners should also consider potential challenges when exploring the WCP. The varying costs associated with loan fees and the criteria for eligibility may raise hurdles for some. As the program evolves, businesses may need to navigate changes in federal regulations, which could impact their access to financing.

Furthermore, while the program supports growth and job creation, small business owners should be diligent about their financial management and the structure of their loans. Understanding market conditions and having solid business plans will be critical in leveraging the funds effectively for expansion.

For those interested in seeking support through the WCP, the SBA has made accessing information straightforward. Complete program details, including updates to the FY26 Program Guide and a list of delegated lenders, are available on the SBA’s website. Additionally, lenders interested in providing WCP loans can take advantage of one-on-one counseling from SBA finance managers.

The SBA’s commitment to empowering small businesses aligns with its broader mission of promoting entrepreneurship in America. Programs like the WCP are essential tools that not only offer financial support but also foster an environment conducive to innovation and growth for small manufacturers across the country.

For more information on how the WCP can facilitate growth for your small business, visit the original announcement on the SBA’s website.