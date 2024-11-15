SBEN Launches Platform to Revolutionize Small Business Transitions

SBEN has officially launched the Small Business Exchange Network (SBEN), a media company designed to assist small business owners—particularly solo ventures—in transitioning their businesses to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional business brokers, SBEN offers an innovative and transparent platform for business owners to connect with ideal takeover candidates.

With over 27 million solo ventures in the United States, representing more than 80% of small businesses, many entrepreneurs face significant challenges in transitioning ownership. Industry estimates indicate that the majority of these ventures fail to transfer successfully, resulting in substantial loss of economic value.

“SBEN is NOT a business broker,” said Aftab Jiwani, founder of SBEN and a lifelong small business owner. “We are here to facilitate the gradual transfer of ownership in a way that benefits both business owners and those seeking self-employment opportunities. Our mission is simple: to help businesses continue thriving by connecting them with people ready to take them to the next level.”

Key Features of SBEN:

1. No Commission-Based Fees

SBEN provides a cost-effective solution by eliminating commission-based fees for both sellers and buyers, distinguishing itself from traditional business brokers.

2. Streaming Network for Business Exposure

Through SBEN.tv, available on platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, business owners can showcase their ventures to a wide audience. This feature allows potential buyers to explore businesses they may not have otherwise discovered.

3. Comprehensive Support for Transitions

SBEN ensures a smooth and secure transition process through attorney-prepared agreements and escrow services, providing confidence for both parties involved.

How SBEN Works:

Business owners can list their ventures on SBEN.com by answering five simple questions and uploading a short video about their business. SBEN manages all inquiries and guides both parties through a seamless transfer process. Transitions are designed to be gradual, allowing current owners to continue earning income while new owners build on the existing customer base.

For potential buyers, SBEN offers a subscription service to receive alerts about businesses matching their interests, facilitating targeted connections and opportunities.

“If you’ve built a solid business and you’re ready to transition out, SBEN is here to help you do that,” Jiwani added. “It’s a win-win—owners get the chance to recoup the value of their life’s work, and new owners get to realize their dream of being their own boss.”

Empowering Entrepreneurs and Future Owners

SBEN’s unique platform provides solo business owners with an opportunity to secure the legacy of their ventures while enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to step into ownership roles. Whether seeking retirement, pursuing a new project, or transitioning for other reasons, SBEN offers a streamlined, supportive process for everyone involved.

Business owners interested in listing their ventures can learn more at https://www.SBEN.com.