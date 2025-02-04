SBFE and bluCognition Partner to Improve Small Business Lending Analytics

Small Business Financial Exchange, Inc. (SBFE) and bluCognition have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing small business lending analytics. By integrating bluCognition’s advanced bank transaction data analysis with SBFE’s extensive credit payment performance data, the collaboration seeks to provide lenders with a more comprehensive view of borrower financial health.

The partnership is expected to strengthen SBFE’s existing credit bureau relationships while expanding its membership base among U.S. lending institutions. The goal is to improve risk assessment and provide lenders with deeper insights into small business financial stability.

“I am thrilled to have bluCognition partnering with SBFE to bring new products and services that will complement existing offerings from our credit bureau partners,” said Elisabeth Hughes MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of SBFE. “Our members will benefit greatly from the availability of these new tools.”

SBFE’s data exchange network includes information from over 140 members, including the top 10 commercial banks. By integrating bluCognition’s AI and machine learning capabilities, lenders will gain access to real-time financial insights based on borrower banking transactions.

“In today’s rapidly changing financial environment, bluCognition’s strategic partnership with the SBFE will significantly advance the accuracy of currently available solutions to predict the financial health of any borrower. This partnership with SBFE will allow us to provide lenders an integrated view of any borrower by combining their credit payment performance with insights derived from leveraging their banking and financial transactions in real time,” said Sangarsh Nigam, President & CEO of bluCognition.