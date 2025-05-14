SCORE Urges Congress to Preserve Federal Funding Amid Budget Proposal Threat

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business mentors, issued an urgent plea to lawmakers on Tuesday following the proposed elimination of its federal funding in the President’s Fiscal Year 2026 Discretionary Budget Request. The organization warns that without this support, the mentoring services it provides to hundreds of thousands of small business owners could be in jeopardy.

According to SCORE, the cut would directly threaten the organization’s ability to serve the more than 300,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs it reaches annually across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

“America’s small business success story has included SCORE for 61 years — and now, that story is in danger of ending,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “Without federal support, this incredibly efficient and effective program is at serious risk of no longer fulfilling its mission. This is not just a funding cut — it’s a direct blow to America’s small business community.”

SCORE currently receives $17 million in federal funding. According to the organization, that investment yields a return of $45.42 in new federal tax revenue for every dollar spent. SCORE warns that eliminating this funding could have far-reaching consequences not just for entrepreneurs, but also for local economies and government revenues.

In 2024 alone, SCORE volunteers launched 59,447 new small businesses and created 143,623 total new jobs, delivering 4 million hours of mentoring and training. The organization credits this impact to its all-volunteer model, consisting of 10,000 experienced business professionals who donate their time and knowledge.

“Running a successful small business is tough, even in good times, and experienced mentoring can be the difference between success and failure,” said Ed Coleman, SCORE mentor and Regional Vice President. “Thousands of entrepreneurs credit SCORE as the reason they’re still in business. Eliminating this funding would pull the rug out from under them.”

SCORE emphasizes that the federal funding supports:

Free, expert one-on-one business mentoring

Live and on-demand workshops and webinars

Business templates, tools, and resources

Over 200 local chapters providing in-person networking and support

“For our business, SCORE made the difference,” said SCORE client Billy Thompson, co-owner of Thompson Tee. “Our mentors have supported us every step of the way, connecting us with resources on everything from banking to manufacturing reps to marketing seminars. We’re in business today because of SCORE.”

The organization is now calling on its nationwide network of small business owners, mentors, and supporters to contact members of Congress and demand continued federal support.

“Take action now. Protect SCORE. Protect American small businesses,” the organization urges.