SCORE Announces Winners of 60th Anniversary Small Business Virtual Pitch Competition

SCORE has announced the winners of its 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition. Held from September 17-19, the virtual event is part of a series of five competitions taking place nationwide to mark SCORE’s milestone anniversary. The competition allows entrepreneurs to showcase their business skills to industry experts, win funding, and gain valuable mentorship at no cost. More than 2,200 small business owners applied to participate.

The winners of the virtual pitch competition are:

First Place:

Helen Ianniello – Stockmen’s Drug (Gordon, NE) Stockmen’s Drug, an independent pharmacy in rural Nebraska, has expanded significantly since its acquisition by Helen Ianniello, a registered nurse. Ianniello introduced new systems, expanded the service area, and launched innovative services like telepharmacy and a mobile vaccine clinic. The pharmacy also serves long-term care facilities and collaborates with local hospitals. Ianniello won the top prize of $20,000, which she plans to use to fund a mobile vaccine clinic for underserved and homebound individuals.

Second Place:

Christina VanDam – Zeal Aerial Fitness (Grand Rapids, MI) Zeal Aerial Fitness offers a variety of aerial and alternative fitness classes, including aerial silks, hoop, pole, hammock, and bungee, for both adults and children. The studio also hosts private events such as birthday and bachelorette parties. VanDam received $10,000 to expand her offerings and purchase additional equipment for Zeal’s new location.

Third Place:

Vanessa Sanchez – bonnee | the clothing swap app (Miami Beach, FL) Bonnee is a mobile app that facilitates the swapping of clothing, vintage items, and accessories. Users earn credits for posting items and can easily swap them. Launched in January 2024, the app promotes sustainable fashion practices by making clothing swaps accessible. Sanchez earned $5,000, which she plans to invest in social media marketing, influencer collaborations, and app development.

SCORE CEO Bridget Weston congratulated the winners, stating, “These remarkable entrepreneurs exemplify the innovation, dedication, and perseverance needed to turn small business dreams into reality. We’re honored to have supported them with mentorship and resources, continuing the legacy of helping more than 17 million entrepreneurs over the past six decades.”

Judging and Criteria

Contestants were matched with SCORE’s volunteer business mentors to help them prepare and deliver their pitches. The judging criteria included presentation effectiveness, brand identity, product uniqueness, business viability, scalability, sustainability, and financial potential.

Shellie Peters, Head of Benefits and Charitable Giving at Global Atlantic, congratulated the winners and emphasized the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial talent. Global Atlantic was the premier sponsor of the event.

Additional Finalists

The virtual pitch competition also recognized the following finalists:

Monica Cody – Farmstead 1868 (Cazenovia, NY)

Amanda and Collin Horan – Line + Cleat (Glen Ellyn, IL)

Anwelli Okpue – Wani Cakes LLC (Dearborn, MI)

Katie Roering – Fontana Candle Company, LLC (Lancaster, PA)

Amber Waldeier – Zipplicity Un-Luggage (Lancaster, PA)

Victoria Freeman – Ironmatik LLC (Liberty, MO)

Yemisi Anderson – The JAY Effect (Carbondale, IL)

Malgorzata (Mal) Klesna-Blat – Wicked Fruitful, LLC (Upton, MA)

Kimberly St Clair – MyDocDash (Saint Louis, MO)

Tania Kottoor – WEST X EAST (Brooklyn, NY)

Michael Heisman – Tansect (Appleton, WI)

Zakayla Riley – Pawpin’ Pawz Luxury Mobile Grooming (Cincinnati, OH)

Jannea Wolff – Reclaiming Our Wellness (Miramar, FL)

Tanya Shadley – TRS Kids Foundation (Virginia Beach, VA)

Eden-Reneé Hayes – Pluralism Solutions (Wayland, MA)

Mandi Hawke – Proud Empowerment Business Solutions (Boynton Beach, FL)

Katherine Osborn – Nowhere Collective (Chicago, IL)

The virtual pitch competition is one of five events being held nationwide in celebration of SCORE’s 60th anniversary. Upcoming regional contests will take place in Los Angeles (Sept. 26) and Houston (Oct. 3).

For more information or to watch a recording of the virtual competition, visit SCORE’s webinar library or the 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition page on SCORE.org.