Employees Prioritize Travel and Flexibility in Job Perks, ScoutLogic Study Finds

A recent study by ScoutLogic reveals a significant shift in what employees value most in job perks. The analysis of Google search data highlights a growing preference for lifestyle-oriented benefits such as travel opportunities, flexibility, and personal development over traditional perks like retirement plans and stock options.

According to the study, searches for “jobs with travel opportunities” reached 4,400 monthly queries, making it the most sought-after perk. These roles often involve frequent business trips, working from various locations, and client-facing responsibilities, reflecting a post-pandemic trend among younger workers seeking dynamic and diverse work environments.

“The high demand for travel opportunities and flexible work arrangements suggests that employees are prioritizing experiences and work-life balance over conventional benefits,” said David Garcia, co-founder and CEO of ScoutLogic.

Jobs offering relocation assistance and sabbaticals tied for the second most popular search terms, each with 3,600 monthly queries. Relocation packages often include moving expenses, temporary housing, and cultural integration support, indicating that many job seekers are willing to relocate for the right opportunity. Sabbaticals, which provide extended paid breaks for personal growth, travel, or rejuvenation, underline the workforce’s increasing focus on work-life balance.

Flexibility in work arrangements remains a key priority, with “jobs with flexible work schedules” generating 2,900 monthly searches. This finding underscores the continued appeal of work-from-home options and adaptable schedules in a post-pandemic workplace.

In contrast to the high interest in lifestyle perks, traditional benefits like retirement plans and stock options garnered minimal attention, each with just 70 monthly searches. Other historically favored perks, such as paid time off (30 searches) and parental leave (30 searches), ranked surprisingly low.

While lifestyle perks dominate, some benefits such as loan forgiveness programs (10 searches) and summer Fridays (10 searches) registered minimal interest. Childcare assistance, another traditionally valued benefit, attracted just 30 searches, suggesting that job seekers may expect these perks to be negotiated during hiring discussions or found through alternate search terms.

The study’s findings suggest that employers may need to rethink their benefits packages to align with evolving employee preferences. Incorporating lifestyle-focused perks alongside traditional benefits could make job offers more attractive to top talent.

Full Rankings of Job Perks

Most Searched Job Perks

Jobs with travel opportunities – 4,400 searches Jobs with relocation assistance – 3,600 searches Jobs with sabbaticals – 3,600 searches Jobs with signing bonuses – 3,600 searches Jobs with tuition reimbursement – 3,600 searches

Least Searched Job Perks

Jobs with loan forgiveness programs – 10 searches Jobs with summer Fridays – 10 searches Jobs with childcare assistance – 30 searches Jobs with paid time off – 30 searches Jobs with parental leave – 30 searches