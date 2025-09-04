10 Best Platforms to Sell Crafts Online

If you’re looking to sell crafts online, choosing the right platform is essential for your success. Each site has unique features that can help you reach your target audience effectively. For instance, Etsy is known for its strong community and SEO tools, whereas Amazon Handmade offers access to a large customer base. Comprehending these differences can help you make an informed decision. Let’s explore the ten best platforms that can enhance your online craft business.

Key Takeaways

Etsy is the largest marketplace for handmade products, offering extensive visibility and community engagement for artisans.

Amazon Handmade connects sellers to over 250 million customers, though it requires an application and has a monthly fee.

Folksy emphasizes local craftsmanship and community collaboration, providing a user-friendly platform for easy shop management.

Not On The High Street (NOTHS) focuses on unique gifts with strong marketing support, although it has higher commission rates.

Facebook Marketplace allows sellers to reach local buyers with no listing fees, facilitating direct communication and community building.

Etsy

Etsy stands out as the largest online marketplace for handmade products, providing a platform where you can showcase your crafts to millions of potential buyers.

If you’re wondering where can I sell my handmade jewelry, Etsy is often considered the best place to sell handmade jewelry. With over 5.3 million sellers and 88.3 million buyers, the reach is impressive.

Joining is free, but keep in mind the listing fee of $0.20 and a 6.5% transaction fee on sales.

Etsy furthermore offers valuable search engine optimization tools, helping your products gain visibility without constant promotion.

Plus, you can engage with other artisans through events like Etsy Made Local, enhancing your community connections in this lively online craft marketplace.

Amazon Handmade

If you’re looking for an alternative to Etsy for selling your handmade goods, Amazon Handmade could be the right fit for you. This specialized handmade marketplace within Amazon connects you to over 250 million active customers.

Unlike Etsy, Amazon Handmade maintains a curated approach, ensuring your products, like your handmade jewelry, are genuinely unique. To sell, you’ll need to apply, proving your products are handcrafted.

Keep in mind there’s a monthly subscription fee of $39.99 for a Professional selling plan and a 15% referral fee on sales.

Furthermore, leveraging Amazon’s Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) program simplifies shipping and customer service, making it easier to manage your online craft market effectively.

Shopify

Shopify stands out as one of the top platforms for selling handmade products online, thanks to its extensive customization options that allow you to create a unique shopping experience for your customers.

Unlike craft consignment shops, Shopify lets you build your own brand and online presence. You’ll need to drive your own traffic, but Shopify offers valuable resources, including YouTube tutorials, to help you learn where to sell handmade jewelry locally and effectively market your crafts.

The platform’s secure and user-friendly interface streamlines inventory management and improves the checkout process, enhancing conversion rates.

Although there are monthly subscription fees, the exclusive features, like Instagram product tagging, can save you time and money in the long run, making Shopify a worthwhile investment for selling crafts.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a powerful platform for selling handmade crafts, offering you direct access to your local community without the burden of listing fees for local transactions. You can communicate easily with buyers, ensuring quick responses to inquiries. With over 2.9 billion users, your crafts can gain significant visibility. Furthermore, joining Facebook Groups helps you create a loyal customer base interested in unique items.

Here’s a quick comparison of your options:

Features Facebook Marketplace Listing Fees None for local transactions Audience Reach Over 2.9 billion users Communication Direct, easy messaging Community Building Facebook Groups available Brand Identity Personal profiles improve connection

Consider using Facebook Marketplace as one of your best places to sell crafts near me, alongside handmade craft consignment shops near me and craft consignment stores.

Faire

Faire is an online wholesale marketplace that empowers independent entrepreneurs by connecting them with retailers.

When you sell on Faire, you can take advantage of flexible payment terms and access a wide range of resources to help manage your business.

This platform not just supports your growth but additionally nurtures community by focusing on local retail and providing a diverse selection of products customized to various niches.

Empowering Independent Entrepreneurs

When you’re looking to empower your independent business, connecting with the right platform can make all the difference. Faire is an excellent choice for makers wanting to sell products in bulk. It supports small businesses by offering resources for success in a competitive market.

Here are some features that can help you thrive:

User-friendly interface : Simplifies the ordering process for retailers.

: Simplifies the ordering process for retailers. Community events : Participate in local happenings to build relationships.

: Participate in local happenings to build relationships. Unique product focus : Emphasizes high-quality items that stand out.

: Emphasizes high-quality items that stand out. Fair purchasing practices : Guarantees ethical transactions between makers and retailers.

: Guarantees ethical transactions between makers and retailers. Supportive resources: Provides tools to help you navigate the retail scenery.

Wholesale Marketplace Benefits

As you explore the benefits of a wholesale marketplace like Faire, you’ll find that it offers unique advantages for artisans looking to expand their reach. Founded in 2017, Faire connects independent brands with retailers, allowing you to sell your products in bulk without the complications of direct-to-consumer sales.

The platform provides crucial resources, including payment processing, inventory management, and order fulfillment, which simplifies the wholesale process. Furthermore, Faire supports your marketing efforts by promoting your unique, handcrafted items to a curated audience of retailers.

With low fees and no upfront costs, you only pay a commission on sales, making it an accessible option that aligns with the goal of supporting small businesses and independent creators like you.

Community Support Focus

Building on the advantages of a wholesale marketplace, community support is a core component of Faire’s mission. By connecting independent brands with retailers, Faire promotes local business growth and offers valuable resources for artisans.

Here are some key features that improve community support:

Access to a wide network of retailers looking for unique handmade products.

Educational content to help small business owners develop their brands.

Marketing support to boost visibility and sales.

Flexible net payment terms that ease cash flow for retailers.

A platform that highlights independent makers and their stories, encouraging customer loyalty.

This community-driven approach not just strengthens your brand but likewise encourages a collaborative environment among creators and retailers.

Folksy

Folksy is a unique UK marketplace designed particularly for handmade goods, making it an excellent choice for artisans.

With a low listing fee of £0.15 per item and a 6% transaction fee, it’s seller-friendly and accessible for small-scale makers.

Plus, its straightforward user experience allows you to manage your shop easily, as well as connecting with a community of like-minded creators.

Unique UK Marketplace

If you’re looking to sell handmade products in the UK, Folksy offers a unique platform customized particularly for artisans. Established in 2008, it’s dedicated to supporting local craftsmanship and features over 3,000 independent designers and makers.

Here’s why you should consider Folksy:

Focus on unique, handcrafted goods

Primarily caters to UK customers (85% based in the region)

Cost-effective with a £0.15 listing fee and 6% transaction fee

Cultivates a strong community of makers

Builds a reputation as a trusted marketplace for original products

Seller-Friendly Features

When selling on Folksy, you’ll find several seller-friendly features intended to improve your experience and streamline the selling process.

The platform has a straightforward fee structure, charging £0.15 for each item listed and a 6% transaction fee on sales, making it simple for new sellers to get started.

You’ll benefit from a supportive community that values local craftsmanship, offering opportunities for collaboration with fellow makers.

Folksy actively promotes its sellers through social media and regional events, boosting your visibility.

Furthermore, the user-friendly interface simplifies setting up your shop, managing listings, and communicating with customers.

These features collectively elevate your selling experience, making it efficient and accessible.

Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street (NOTHS) stands out as a premier online marketplace in the UK, especially for those looking to sell crafts and unique gifts.

With over 2.5 million active customers and 5,000 creative business owners, it’s a lively platform.

Here are some key features of NOTHS:

Curated shopping experience with distinctive, handmade items.

High commission rates and a one-off joining fee for sellers.

Marketing support to improve visibility of your products.

Emphasis on supporting local craftsmanship and regional makers.

Sellers are encouraged to promote themselves to boost sales.

ASOS Marketplace

ASOS Marketplace provides a lively platform for independent brands looking to showcase their unique fashion, jewelry, and accessories to a style-savvy audience. Launched in 2010, it features over 800 independent brands, primarily targeting consumers aged 20 to 30.

Selling on ASOS Marketplace is cost-effective, as sellers pay a low monthly fee and a 20% commission on sales. This setup allows emerging brands to reach a wider audience without heavy financial burdens.

The platform emphasizes quality by requiring brands to apply and meet specific criteria, ensuring that only unique and high-quality products are featured. By nurturing a community of global designers and makers, ASOS Marketplace supports independent creative businesses and helps them thrive in the competitive fashion market.

Icraft

iCraft stands out as a dedicated marketplace particularly for handmade goods, making it an excellent choice for artists and crafters. This platform focuses on gift-centric categories, like Gifts for Her and Wedding Gifts, allowing sellers to target specific markets.

Here are some benefits of using iCraft:

One-time listing fee of just $5 per product, making it accessible for newcomers.

Global platform that promotes creativity and uniqueness in product offerings.

Supportive community that provides resources to help you succeed.

User-friendly interface that simplifies setting up your shop and managing inventory.

Focus on handmade only, ensuring a niche market for your crafts.

With these features, iCraft is a great option for selling your handmade creations.

Depop

If you’re looking to reach a younger audience with your crafts, Depop might be the perfect platform for you. This mobile app-based marketplace targets Gen Z and Millennials, boasting over 30 million users globally.

Depop thrives in selling vintage, second-hand, and unique fashion items, making it suitable for handmade or upcycled crafts. You can create a personalized shop with unique branding, showcasing your crafts in a visually appealing way.

Keep in mind that Depop charges a 10% selling fee on each transaction, along with a variable payment processing fee. The platform promotes social interaction, allowing users to follow, like, and comment on items, nurturing a dynamic community around unique fashion and crafts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Platform for Selling Handmade Crafts Online?

To determine the best platform for selling handmade crafts online, consider your goals and target audience.

If you want broad reach, platforms like Etsy or Amazon Handmade are ideal because of their established user bases. For more control over branding, Shopify is a solid choice, though it involves a subscription fee.

If you’re starting, Facebook Marketplace allows local sales without fees, whereas Faire connects you with retailers for bulk selling.

Evaluate these options based on your needs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXzkOXA9MrU

What Is the Most Profitable Craft to Sell?

The most profitable craft to sell often includes handmade jewelry, because of its strong market demand for unique accessories.

Custom home décor items, like wall art, likewise yield high margins, appealing to consumers’ desire for personalized spaces.

Furthermore, personalized gifts, such as engraved products, have gained popularity, as people seek thoughtful presents.

Eco-friendly crafts are increasingly sought after, aligning with a growing interest in sustainability, which can improve your sales potential.

Is Etsy a Good Place to Sell Handmade Items?

Etsy can be a good place to sell handmade items because of its large audience, but it comes with costs that impact your profits.

You’ll pay a listing fee and transaction fees on each sale, so pricing your products wisely is essential. The platform offers tools like Etsy Ads to boost visibility.

Nonetheless, be mindful of competition from mass-produced items, and focus on maintaining your unique brand identity to stand out.

Where to Sell Handmade Items Other Than Etsy?

If you’re looking to sell handmade items besides Etsy, consider platforms like Amazon Handmade, which allows you to reach a vast audience but charges a referral fee.

Faire connects you with retailers for bulk sales, whereas Zibbet lets you list crafts without fees, attracting many creatives.

For UK sellers, Folksy is a great option, and Facebook Marketplace enables local sales without transaction fees, making it easy to connect directly with community customers.

Conclusion

Choosing the right platform to sell your crafts online can greatly influence your success. Each option, from Etsy’s community features to Amazon Handmade’s vast reach, offers distinct advantages. Assess your target audience and product type to find the best fit. Consider factors like fees, ease of use, and marketing tools available. By carefully selecting a platform, you can improve your visibility, connect with potential buyers, and ultimately boost your sales in the competitive online marketplace.