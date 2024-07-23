semrush-and-emojipedia-launch-emoji-marketing-mini-course-for-marketers

Semrush Academy has teamed up with Emojipedia to launch an Emoji Marketing Mini-Course, aiming to assist marketers in using emojis effectively. This partnership addresses the demand from marketers who often find it challenging to select appropriate emojis for their campaigns. Emojipedia, a leading digital brand under Zedge, Inc., collaborated with Semrush and GenZ copywriting agency Word Tonic to develop this course.

Rita Cidre, Head of Academy at Semrush, emphasized the importance of emojis in online communication, noting that many marketers, including herself, find it difficult to use them effectively. She highlighted Emojipedia’s role in helping marketers stay updated on emoji usage.

The mini-course, created in collaboration with Emojipedia, offers practical guidance and an emoji cheat sheet. To celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17th, the first 50 participants who complete the course and share their certificate online will receive a custom-designed emoji.

Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia.org, stated that understanding effective emoji communication is crucial for digital marketers. He praised the new Semrush course as an excellent overview of how to use emojis in modern marketing campaigns to amplify messages and avoid awkward missteps.

Emojis have become a powerful tool in digital marketing, enhancing communication and engagement. Studies show that using emojis can significantly increase interaction rates. Social media posts with emojis can see a boost in likes, shares, and comments. Emails with emojis in the subject line often have higher open rates.