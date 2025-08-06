Senate Confirms Dr. Casey Mulligan as Chief Counsel for Small Businesses

In a significant move that stands to impact small businesses across the nation, the U.S. Senate confirmed Dr. Casey Mulligan as the Chief Counsel of the Office of Advocacy at the Small Business Administration (SBA) with a vote of 52-44. This position has been vacant for nearly a decade and is critical in representing the interests of small business owners, ensuring that regulatory measures do not hinder their growth.

Joni Ernst, Chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, championed Mulligan’s nomination, emphasizing the need for a strong advocate in the current regulatory environment. “Over the past few years, the cost of regulations for small businesses has been out of control,” she noted during her remarks, highlighting the pressing need for change.

Today’s small business owners grapple with an overwhelming burden of regulatory compliance, which can significantly divert attention from core business activities such as customer service and product innovation. Mulligan’s role will be essential in mitigating these challenges, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive rather than merely survive under administrative pressure.

Ernst pointed to the disproportionate regulatory costs that small businesses face. She did not hesitate to mention that during the Trump administration, deregulatory actions saved an estimated $86 billion and reduced paperwork by over 52 million hours. According to her, the current administration’s regulatory burden is considerably higher than previous administrations, and small businesses are feeling the strain.

Mulligan brings a unique blend of academic expertise and practical experience to the position. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago and actively runs two consulting and economic research businesses. His academic background, particularly his research on the economic effects of regulation, positions him well to advocate for small business interests effectively.

“Dr. Mulligan’s unique mix of academic success and real-world experience makes him an ideal candidate for the job,” Ernst stated. As Chief Counsel, Mulligan’s mandate will include evaluating the impact of new regulations and making recommendations that can save small businesses time and money.

The Office of Advocacy is tasked with alerting regulators to any proposed measures that could adversely affect small firms. Mulligan’s understanding of the significance of small businesses, particularly those on Main Street, is crucial in this role. His firsthand experience as a business owner gives him insights that can drive meaningful change for small enterprises.

Despite these promising developments, small business owners may want to consider potential challenges. The new leadership at the SBA may face a complex legislative landscape and existing bureaucratic inertia, which could slow the pace of meaningful regulatory reform. Moreover, the effectiveness of Mulligan’s advocacy will depend on his ability to engage with both the regulatory community and small business owners effectively.

The confirmation of Dr. Casey Mulligan is a noteworthy step toward ensuring that the perspectives of small business owners are heard in the halls of power. His advocacy could pave the way for a significant wave of regulatory reform that empowers entrepreneurs to focus on growth rather than being bogged down by cumbersome compliance obligations.

For small business owners seeking to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, this leadership change at the SBA might provide a glimmer of hope. As Mulligan takes on his role, it will be essential to watch how his policies directly impact the barriers that have long hindered many small enterprises.

For more details, you can view the original press release from the U.S. Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship here.