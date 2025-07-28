Shark Tank Producer Was Scammed: How to Identify the Red Flags of Grifters

Con artists aren’t always shady figures in dark alleys—they might be your new romantic partner, a friendly neighbor, a generous new business contact, or even a charismatic employee. As Emmy-winning TV producer Johnathan Walton puts it, “Con artists don’t outsmart you. They out-feel you.”
This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I interviewed Walton, a former reporter and producer behind shows like Shark Tank, who fell victim to an elaborate scam that cost him $100,000. In response, he wrote Anatomy of a Con Artist: The 14 Red Flags to Spot Scammers, Grifters, and Thieves, and shared powerful insights all small business owners should hear.
Outsmarting the Con: How to Protect Your Business from Scammers
Walton’s story is a wake-up call: even the savviest professionals can be manipulated—especially when emotions are involved. Con artists thrive on trust, urgency, and psychological pressure, not technical tricks.
Why Small Business Owners Are Vulnerable
- Technology has made scams easier and more believable
Sophisticated scammers can fake emails, documents—even AI-generated videos—to build trust.
- Victims often stay silent out of shame
Walton’s own mother didn’t speak up when she was scammed, a common reaction that allows scammers to continue unchecked.
- Con artists are emotional manipulators
They’re often charming, persuasive, and calculating. Their goal is simple: gain your trust, then your money.
The 7 Most Dangerous Red Flags for Small Business Owners
Walton’s book outlines 14 red flags—here are the seven most relevant to small business leaders, with actionable takeaways:
- Unsolicited Help
- Watch for: Someone offering to solve a problem you didn’t ask them to help with.
- What to do: Politely decline and stick with trusted advisors.
- Overwhelming Generosity
- Watch for: Lavish gifts, favors, or praise—too soon, too much.
- What to do: Slow the pace of the relationship and seek outside opinions.
- Constant Emergencies
- Watch for: A never-ending stream of personal crises.
- What to do: Never make financial decisions under pressure.
- TMI (Too Much Information)
- Watch for: Emotional oversharing that draws you in quickly.
- What to do: Protect your personal info and keep professional boundaries.
- Fake Evidence
- Watch for: Suspicious documents or “proof” that’s hard to verify.
- What to do: Always validate using official channels before acting.
- Exclusive Opportunities
- Watch for: “Special deals” or opportunities available only to you.
- What to do: Run them past a trusted advisor—urgency is a red flag.
- Multiple Red Flags
- Watch for: Three or more signs from this list.
- What to do: Trust your gut and walk away.
Pro Tips to Keep Your Business Scam-Free
- Implement verification protocols (like passphrases for financial requests).
- Educate your team to recognize manipulation tactics.
- Foster a speak-up culture where staff can safely raise concerns.
- Stay up-to-date on cybersecurity and secure communications.
Listen to the entire conversation on The Small Business Radio Show.