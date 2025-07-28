Shark Tank Producer Was Scammed: How to Identify the Red Flags of Grifters

Con artists aren’t always shady figures in dark alleys—they might be your new romantic partner, a friendly neighbor, a generous new business contact, or even a charismatic employee. As Emmy-winning TV producer Johnathan Walton puts it, “Con artists don’t outsmart you. They out-feel you.”

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I interviewed Walton, a former reporter and producer behind shows like Shark Tank, who fell victim to an elaborate scam that cost him $100,000. In response, he wrote Anatomy of a Con Artist: The 14 Red Flags to Spot Scammers, Grifters, and Thieves, and shared powerful insights all small business owners should hear.

Outsmarting the Con: How to Protect Your Business from Scammers

Walton’s story is a wake-up call: even the savviest professionals can be manipulated—especially when emotions are involved. Con artists thrive on trust, urgency, and psychological pressure, not technical tricks.

Why Small Business Owners Are Vulnerable

Technology has made scams easier and more believable

Sophisticated scammers can fake emails, documents—even AI-generated videos—to build trust.

Sophisticated scammers can fake emails, documents—even AI-generated videos—to build trust. Victims often stay silent out of shame

Walton’s own mother didn’t speak up when she was scammed, a common reaction that allows scammers to continue unchecked.

Walton’s own mother didn’t speak up when she was scammed, a common reaction that allows scammers to continue unchecked. Con artists are emotional manipulators

They’re often charming, persuasive, and calculating. Their goal is simple: gain your trust, then your money.

The 7 Most Dangerous Red Flags for Small Business Owners

Walton’s book outlines 14 red flags—here are the seven most relevant to small business leaders, with actionable takeaways:

Unsolicited Help Watch for : Someone offering to solve a problem you didn’t ask them to help with.

: Someone offering to solve a problem you didn’t ask them to help with. What to do: Politely decline and stick with trusted advisors. Overwhelming Generosity Watch for : Lavish gifts, favors, or praise—too soon, too much.

: Lavish gifts, favors, or praise—too soon, too much. What to do: Slow the pace of the relationship and seek outside opinions. Constant Emergencies Watch for : A never-ending stream of personal crises.

: A never-ending stream of personal crises. What to do: Never make financial decisions under pressure. TMI (Too Much Information) Watch for : Emotional oversharing that draws you in quickly.

: Emotional oversharing that draws you in quickly. What to do: Protect your personal info and keep professional boundaries. Fake Evidence Watch for : Suspicious documents or “proof” that’s hard to verify.

: Suspicious documents or “proof” that’s hard to verify. What to do: Always validate using official channels before acting. Exclusive Opportunities Watch for : “Special deals” or opportunities available only to you.

: “Special deals” or opportunities available only to you. What to do: Run them past a trusted advisor—urgency is a red flag. Multiple Red Flags Watch for : Three or more signs from this list.

: Three or more signs from this list. What to do: Trust your gut and walk away.

Pro Tips to Keep Your Business Scam-Free

Implement verification protocols (like passphrases for financial requests).

(like passphrases for financial requests). Educate your team to recognize manipulation tactics.

to recognize manipulation tactics. Foster a speak-up culture where staff can safely raise concerns.

where staff can safely raise concerns. Stay up-to-date on cybersecurity and secure communications.

Listen to the entire conversation on The Small Business Radio Show.