She Traveled to All 50 States- This is What She Learned About Business

What if you traveled around the country to each state for a week all in one year and met people just like you and people that weren’t at all like you.

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I talked to State Senator Dafna Michaelson Jenet, who did just that many years ago and was featured on “Sunday Morning” as a result.

The question “What would you do if you won the lottery?” was the catalyst that caused Dafna to jump off her 15-year non-profit career track and travel the country seeking stories that empower all of us. Her goal was, and still is: “Changing the mirror we use that reflects who we are as a society”. It’s amazing what you can learn couch surfing America. Her book is called “It Takes a Little Crazy to Make a Difference.”

The Story Behind “It Takes a Little Crazy to Make a Difference”

Dafna’s book, “It Takes a Little Crazy to Make a Difference,” originally published in 2015, faced a significant challenge when the original publisher sold the company. The new publisher demanded $10,000 per title to keep the book in print. After some negotiations, Dafna and her husband managed to regain the rights and republish the book under the title “It Takes a Little Crazy to Make a Difference, Dafna’s Version.”

The Catalyst for the Book

The inspiration for Dafna’s book came from a conversation with her then-boyfriend, now husband, about winning the lottery. This whimsical discussion led her to envision a journey across all 50 states to engage with governors and citizens about solving community problems. Despite facing financial challenges, Dafna met 500 incredible individuals dedicated to making a difference in their communities. She talks about what she learned.

The Impact of Media Exposure

Dafna’s journey caught the attention of CBS Sunday Morning, which featured her story. This exposure significantly influenced her desire to serve in the legislature. Dafna believes that such journeys are more crucial than ever in today’s politically divided climate, emphasizing the need for community engagement and problem-solving.

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.