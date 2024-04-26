Sheetz Stores Sued by DOJ for Racial Discrimination in Hiring Practice

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed a lawsuit against Sheetz, the US chain of convenience stores. The federal agency alleges that the chain violated federal law by denying employment to a number of applicants because of their race.

Sheetz operates in more than 6,000 locations across six states. According to the lawsuit, the company “disproportionately screened out” Black, Native American and multiracial applicants in its hiring process.

The EEOC claims that the chain’s company-wide hiring practices violated provisions of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits unintentional discrimination. The legal filing states that while 14.5% of Black applicants were unsuccessful in being hired by the chain because of their criminal history, only approximately 8% of white applicants were denied employment. The filing continued that the jurisdictions in which Sheetz employs workers are “subject to arrest, conviction, and incarcerations at significantly higher rates relative to White persons.”

In a press release, EEOC Regional Attorney Debra Lawrence is quoted explaining how federal law mandates that employment practices causing a disparate impact because of race or other protected classifications “must be shown by the employer to be necessary to ensure the safe and efficient performance of the particular jobs at issue.”

“Even when such necessity is proven, the practice remains unlawful if there is an alternative practice available that is comparably effective in achieving the employer’s goals but causes less discriminatory effect,” Lawrence continued.

In a statement about the case, Sheetz said it “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner said: “Diversity and inclusion are essential parts of who we are. We take these allegations seriously.

“We have attempted to work with the EEOC for nearly eight years to find common ground and resolve this dispute.”

The legal dispute underscores the importance of inclusive and fair hiring practices in all sectors and how adopting business practices that foster an inclusive work environment can help a business attract the best applicants for a position. This can ultimately result in a more productive and loyal workforce.