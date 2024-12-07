Shopify Merchants Hit $11.5 Billion in Record Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales

Published: Dec 7, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

Shopify merchants achieved record-breaking success during the 2024 Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend, generating $11.5 billion in sales. This represents a 24% increase over last year, highlighting the growing influence of small and medium-sized businesses in the global holiday shopping landscape.

The four-day shopping period, which spanned from New Zealand’s early Friday to late Monday in California, saw over 76 million consumers worldwide purchasing from Shopify-powered brands. At its peak, sales reached $4.6 million per minute at 12:01 p.m. EST on Black Friday.

Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president, emphasized the platform’s impact, stating, “Shopify is transforming Black Friday weekend. What was once a ‘doorbuster’ shopping moment dominated by legacy players is now a global commerce event that businesses of all sizes participate in.”

Performance Highlights

  • Global Sales: $11.5 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV).
  • Consumer Reach: Over 76 million shoppers worldwide.
  • Entrepreneurial Growth: More than 16,500 entrepreneurs made their first sale.
  • Record Sales Days: 67,000 merchants experienced their highest-selling day ever.
  • Top Product Categories: Clothing tops, cosmetics, fitness & nutrition, pants, and activewear.
  • Average Cart Price: $108.56 globally ($109.70 on a constant currency basis).
  • Cross-Border Orders: Represented 16% of all transactions.
  • Shop Pay Growth: A 58% year-over-year increase in sales via Shop Pay.

The top-performing countries during the event included the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Germany. Cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and London led in sales volume.

Tech Infrastructure Under Pressure

Shopify’s robust technical infrastructure played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless transactions throughout the event. Over the weekend, the platform managed:

  • 57.3 petabytes of data processed.
  • 1.19 trillion edge requests and 10.5 trillion database queries.
  • A peak of 284 million edge requests per minute and 12 terabytes of data per minute on Black Friday.

Shopify highlighted the reliability of its systems, which handled unprecedented demand without disruption. “Black Friday-Cyber Monday wasn’t just busy—it was a live demo of Shopify’s rock-solid reliability and top-tier tech prowess,” the company stated.

Consumer Trends and Spending Insights

Shopify revealed key consumer spending trends during BFCM:

  • The average cart price reflected consumers’ willingness to spend on high-quality products.
  • Cross-border orders, accounting for 16% of total sales, underscored the platform’s global reach.
  • Top-selling product categories illustrated strong interest in apparel, beauty, and health-focused products.
Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.