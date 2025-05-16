Shopify Launches Commerce Integration with Roblox

Shopify has announced the launch of a new commerce integration with Roblox, giving eligible Shopify merchants the ability to sell physical products directly within Roblox’s immersive gaming platform. The integration is now live and marks Shopify’s debut as Roblox’s first official commerce partner.

According to the announcement, brands using Shopify can now create in-game commerce experiences to engage with Roblox’s extensive user base, which reached over 97 million daily active users. “Brands can now create immersive commerce experiences right inside Roblox to reach an engaged audience of 97+ million daily active users,” Shopify stated.

Expanding Commerce Into Immersive Spaces

Shopify framed the partnership as a strategic effort to advance its mission of enabling commerce everywhere. “This partnership brings together two companies on a mission of furthering entrepreneurship and making commerce everywhere a reality—even in immersive spaces,” the company stated.

As part of the integration, Shopify will pilot its Checkout product within the Roblox platform, with a full launch expected in early 2025. This will enable developers, creators, and Shopify-connected brands to sell physical items to Roblox users without requiring them to leave the game environment.

Opportunities for Creators and Brands

Shopify highlighted the potential this integration holds for Roblox creators, describing it as a “brand new avenue to entrepreneurship.” The company emphasized that creators and brands will be able to tap into a global audience of nearly 80 million daily active Roblox users, based on Q2 2024 data.

“Commerce happens everywhere—from physical stores, to online, to immersive spaces,” the company said. “One of the most relevant places for digitally-savvy Gen Z consumers in the world right now is Roblox, where millions of creators pursue entrepreneurship through immersive content creation.”

Shaping the Future of Immersive Commerce

Shopify positioned this partnership as part of its broader vision to support entrepreneurs across evolving digital spaces. “This is another example of how Shopify is shaping the future of immersive commerce and shopping,” the company stated. “When entrepreneurs have more spaces to connect with fans, they have more opportunities to succeed. That is what we power at Shopify.”

The integration offers new opportunities for entrepreneurs to monetize their audiences and grow their businesses in an increasingly virtual world. With Shopify’s Checkout functionality embedded within Roblox games, the company aims to streamline the path from engagement to purchase in immersive environments.

“See you soon on Roblox,” Shopify concluded in its announcement.