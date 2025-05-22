Shopify Summer ’25 Edition Rolls Out 150+ Upgrades to Empower Merchants with AI, Design Flexibility, and Global Tools

Shopify has launched its Summer ’25 Edition, a sweeping update featuring over 150 new tools and enhancements designed to help merchants build, manage, and grow their online businesses with greater ease, flexibility, and fun. The updates span nearly every aspect of the platform—from storefront customization to global payments—delivering an ecosystem tailored for creativity and scale.

At the heart of this release is Horizon, a brand-new theme foundation designed to offer merchants a balance of beauty and customization. With 10 ready-to-use presets, drag-and-drop Theme Blocks, and AI-generated content blocks, Horizon allows sellers to craft visually compelling storefronts without writing code. The integrated AI Store Builder can even generate full designs based on a simple brand description.

“If I had Horizon available at the time I could have launched my [store] without the need for external support and saved £5000–7000,” said Ben Attwood, founder of Clubhouse Skin.

Shopify’s VP of Product Vanessa Lee highlighted the mission behind Horizon, saying, “Merchants can now translate a vision they have for their online store into something real much faster and without needing to code… so entrepreneurs can focus on what truly matters: growing their business and connecting with their customers.”

Beyond storefront design, the Shopify POS system has received a major refresh aimed at improving speed, user experience, and brand customization. The redesigned POS interface includes smarter navigation, a new “Ship and carry out” feature, and Tap to Pay capabilities that turn phones into payment terminals. The Display Editor allows retailers to align the POS aesthetic with their brand.

“I’m extremely excited about the new Lock Screen capabilities… It creates a smoother experience as well,” said Preston Arroyo, retail tech manager at Tecovas, which plans to deploy the new POS system to 14 stores this year.

Shopify’s Shop app has also been upgraded to deliver a more dynamic and personalized shopping experience. The new feed uses real-time recommendations, allows users to create and share collections, and displays visual product swatches to eliminate friction in variant selection.

For merchants with international operations, the new features simplify global commerce. Sellers can now manage multiple business entities from a single admin, consolidating reporting and operations across legal structures and regions. Shopify Payments has expanded to Mexico and 15 new European markets, and now supports multi-currency payouts in over 130 currencies, with reduced fees and improved local options.

As AI tools continue to shape commerce, Shopify is giving merchants more control over their presence in AI-driven shopping environments. The new Knowledge Base app allows sellers to customize how AI assistants present their products and brand messaging during buyer interactions.

The Sidekick AI assistant has also received significant upgrades. It now supports voice chat, screen sharing, and multilingual interactions in 20 languages. Sidekick’s new reasoning engine connects store data to deliver real-time answers and insights.