Shoppers Shift Budgets and Embrace AI Ahead of Holiday Spending Surge

As the holiday shopping season approaches, small businesses are bracing for a potentially transformative period, with insights from Shopify revealing key trends that could shape the success of their year-end sales. With 26% of consumers reportedly starting their holiday shopping by the end of September, striking the right chord in marketing will be crucial.

Shoppers are poised to spend more this year—an increase of $37 anticipated for Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM), bringing the total planned spending up to $192. However, this uptick comes with a caveat: consumers are focusing on tighter budgets and seeking value for their money. According to the Shopify 2025 Global Holiday Retail Report, 51% of shoppers intend to set spending caps, while 23% plan to adhere to stricter budgets.

This push for value compels small business owners to emphasize advantageous offerings. Shopify highlights practical applications from brands like Blume, which capitalizes on potential shoppers’ appetite for bundled products, ensuring customers feel they are getting more for their money. Similarly, MeUndies is beginning its promotions early, offering discounts of up to 50% on popular items, ensuring that they capture the attention of early shoppers.

The report suggests that offering discounts, gifts with purchase, and bundle deals may be the most effective strategies for attracting holiday shoppers. Small businesses can capitalize on these trends by carefully crafting their promotional campaigns to ensure they resonate with budget-conscious consumers.

AI technology is also making waves in the shopping experience, with 64% of consumers planning to utilize AI tools this holiday season. Among younger shoppers, this figure rises dramatically to 84%. Businesses can benefit from this shift by investing in AI-powered discovery tools, as 90% of enterprises are already doing. For small retailers, platforms like Shopify offer access to Sidekick, an intuitive AI tool that can assist in crafting custom marketing strategies, increasing the chances of conversion by presenting personalized shopping experiences.

As shoppers express a desire for convenience, nearly half plan to discover and purchase products in-store this year—an increase from the previous year. A hybrid shopping experience that combines online and physical store offerings can prove fruitful. For instance, brands like Glossier have made strides by providing options for customers to buy online and pick up in-store, creating a unified shopping experience that encourages consumer loyalty.

However, while exploring these retail advancements, small business owners must also remain aware of potential challenges. Nearly 48% of shoppers abandoned purchases due to complicated checkout processes, suggesting that streamlining online transactions is paramount to retaining customers. This creates a dual focus for merchants: not only do they need to attract shoppers with appealing products and pricing, but they must also ensure an efficient purchasing experience.

Additionally, authenticity matters. More than a quarter of consumers prefer to support values-driven businesses, and 30% are inclined to choose local options. Therefore, crafting a brand that resonates authentically can create long-term loyalty. Companies like Little Sleepies build customer trust by offering perks such as free shipping and returns for domestic orders over $25, an approach that can enhance customer experience while reinforcing brand values.

As this unprecedented holiday season approaches, businesses must leverage technological tools and strong branding aligned with customer values to successfully engage with consumers. By focusing on value, personalization, and clear brand values, small business owners have the opportunity to maximize their holiday sales potential.

The implications of these trends are substantial, particularly for small merchants navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving retail landscape. The insights gleaned from Shopify’s report could prove crucial for those looking to thrive amidst changing consumer expectations.

For further details and actionable insights, you can refer to Shopify’s complete findings in the 2025 Global Holiday Retail Report.