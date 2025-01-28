Real Estate Sites Like Zillow: Pros, Cons, and Tips

Zillow is one of the most popular and influential online platforms for real estate browsing. However, it is not the only company in the segment. There are plenty of real estate sites like Zillow.

Zillow has transformed how buyers, sellers, and real estate agents find, compare, and market properties. Zillow provides home value estimates, property details, and comprehensive property information for millions of homes across the United States. Zillow also integrates the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which is the main data source for real estate professionals. The sites on this list also provide similar services, with some adding their own twist to cater to their customers.

Zillow and the Multiple Listing Service

The Multiple Listing Service (MLS) is a database of properties listed for sale or rent by real estate brokers and agents. The MLS contains the most accurate and up-to-date information about the properties, such as price, location, features, and status. The MLS also facilitates cooperation and compensation among real estate professionals.

Zillow has agreements with thousands of MLSs to display their listings on its platform. This gives Zillow access to a large and diverse inventory of properties, which attracts more users and generates more leads for real estate agents. Zillow also allows users to filter and sort the listings by various criteria, such as price, size, type, and amenities and provides access to real estate statistics and information that both buyers and agents may find useful.

However, Zillow is not a member of the MLS, and therefore, it does not have to follow the same rules and standards as the MLS. Zillow may display listings that are outdated, inaccurate, or incomplete. Zillow may also prioritize listings that are advertised or sponsored by its partners, which may affect the visibility and exposure of other listings. Zillow may also charge real estate agents fees for displaying their listings or connecting them with potential buyers.

What Other Sites Are There Like Zillow?

Zillow is not the only online platform for real estate browsing. Many other sites offer similar or different features and services to cater to the needs of buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. Here, we explore 11 real estate sites like Zillow, each with its strengths in supporting buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals.

Realtor.com

Realtor.com is the official site of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which is the largest trade association of real estate professionals in the United States. Realtor.com has direct access to the MLS data, which means it has the most current and accurate listings available. Realtor.com also provides home value estimates, property details, and neighborhood information. Realtor.com supports the interests and ethics of real estate professionals and advocates for homeownership and property rights.

Redfin

Redfin is a real estate brokerage that operates an online platform for real estate browsing. Redfin also has direct access to the MLS data and updates its listings every 15 minutes. Redfin also provides home value estimates, property details, and neighborhood information. Redfin also offers video tours, virtual open houses, and 3D walkthroughs of some properties. Redfin also employs its agents who are paid based on customer satisfaction, not commission. Redfin also charges lower fees than traditional brokers and offers rebates to buyers and sellers.

Trulia (owned by Zillow but offers different user experiences)

Trulia is a subsidiary of Zillow, but it offers a different user experience and interface. Trulia focuses on providing neighborhood insights, such as crime rates, school ratings, commute times, and local amenities. Trulia also provides home value estimates, property details, and property information. Trulia also allows users to post and answer questions about properties and neighborhoods. Trulia also has a mobile app that enables users to explore nearby homes for sale or rent using augmented reality.

Homes.com

Homes.com is an online platform that connects buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. Homes.com displays listings from the MLS and other sources, such as for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) and foreclosure properties. Homes.com also provides home value estimates, property details, and property information. Homes.com also offers tools and resources for home buying and selling, such as mortgage calculators, home improvement tips, and moving guides. Homes.com also has a mobile app that allows users to search for homes using voice, text, or photos.

HomeFinder

HomeFinder is an online platform designed to streamline the home buying and selling experience. It features listings from the MLS as well as other sources, including FSBO and new construction properties. In addition, HomeFinder offers home value estimates, detailed property information, and various tools and services for buyers and sellers, such as home alerts, valuation reports, and listing enhancement packages. The platform also includes a mobile app that enables users to search for homes using GPS, maps, or photos.

Apartments.com (focuses on rentals)

Apartments.com is an online platform that specializes in rental properties. Apartments.com displays listings of apartments, condos, townhomes, and houses for rent from various sources, such as property managers, landlords, and renters. Apartments.com also provides property details, property information, and renter reviews. Apartments.com also offers tools and resources for renters, such as rent calculators, renters tips, and renters insurance. Apartments.com also has a mobile app that allows users to search for rentals using filters, maps, or videos.

Movoto

Movoto is a real estate brokerage that features an online platform for browsing real estate. It has direct access to MLS data, updating its listings every five minutes. Additionally, Movoto provides home value estimates, property details, and comprehensive property information. The platform also offers video tours, virtual open houses, and online offers for select properties. Movoto employs agents who are available around the clock to assist both buyers and sellers. Furthermore, it charges lower fees compared to traditional brokers and offers rebates to buyers and sellers.

Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 Real Estate is a global real estate franchise that operates an online platform for real estate browsing. Century 21 Real Estate displays listings of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent from its network of agents and brokers. Century 21 Real Estate also provides property details, property information, and agent profiles. Century 21 Real Estate also offers tools and resources for home buying and selling, such as market reports, home staging tips, and relocation services. Century 21 Real Estate also has a mobile app that allows users to search for properties using filters, maps, or augmented reality.

RE/MAX

RE/MAX is a global real estate franchise that operates an online platform for real estate browsing. RE/MAX displays listings of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent from its network of agents and brokers. RE/MAX also provides property details, property information, and agent profiles. RE/MAX also offers tools and resources for home buying and selling, such as home value estimates, market trends, and home buying and selling guides. RE/MAX also has a mobile app that allows users to search for properties using filters, maps, or voice

LoopNet (commercial real estate focus)

LoopNet is an online platform that specializes in commercial real estate. LoopNet displays listings of office, retail, industrial, multifamily, land, and other types of commercial properties for sale or lease from various sources, such as brokers, owners, and tenants. LoopNet also provides property details, property information, and market data. LoopNet also offers tools and services for commercial real estate professionals, such as property alerts, property valuation reports, and listing promotion packages. LoopNet also has a mobile app that allows users to search for commercial properties using filters, maps, or photos.

ForSaleByOwner.com (direct seller-to-buyer platform)

ForSaleByOwner.com is a website that allows homeowners to sell their properties directly without the need for an agent. The platform features verified listings of FSBO (For Sale By Owner) properties and provides comprehensive property details, including information about the property and contact details for the sellers. Additionally, ForSaleByOwner.com offers various tools and services for sellers, such as home value estimators, listing creation tools, marketing materials, and legal forms. The site also includes a mobile app that enables users to create and manage their listings conveniently.

Site MLS Access Updates Home Value Estimates Property Details Neighborhood Info Unique Features Realtor.com Yes Real-time Yes Yes Yes Official site of NAR; Advocates for homeownership and property rights Redfin Yes Every 15 min Yes Yes Yes Video tours, 3D walkthroughs; Agents paid on customer satisfaction; Lower fees, offers rebates Trulia Yes Varies Yes Yes Yes Focus on neighborhood insights; Augmented reality in mobile app Homes.com Yes Varies Yes Yes Limited FSBO and foreclosure listings; Tools for buying/selling; Voice, text, photo search in mobile app HomeFinder Yes Varies Yes Yes Limited FSBO, new construction listings; Home alerts, valuation reports; GPS, map, photo search in app Apartments.com No Varies No Yes Limited Specializes in rentals; Renter reviews and tips; Search by filters, maps, videos in mobile app Movoto Yes Every 5 min Yes Yes Limited Video tours, virtual open houses; 24/7 agent assistance; Lower fees, offers rebates Century 21 Yes Varies No Yes Limited Global network of agents; Market reports, home staging tips; Search with augmented reality in app RE/MAX Yes Varies Yes Yes Limited Global network of agents; Market trends, buying/selling guides; Voice search in mobile app LoopNet No Varies No Yes No Specializes in commercial real estate; Market data; Search by filters, maps, photos in app ForSaleByOwner.com No Varies Yes Yes No Direct seller-to-buyer platform; FSBO properties; Listing creation tools, legal forms

Exploring Alternatives to Zillow

While Zillow is a dominant and popular platform for real estate browsing, it may not be the best option for everyone. Depending on their needs and preferences, buyers, sellers, and real estate agents may seek alternatives to Zillow for different features or more localized listings. For example, a local real estate agent may prefer a platform that has more accurate and updated listings, that does not charge fees for leads or exposure, and that supports their professional reputation and ethics. A buyer or seller may prefer a platform that has more personalized and tailored services, offers more tools and resources for home buying and selling (like real estate templates or community insights), and connects them with qualified and experienced agents.

Zillow vs. Other Real Estate Sites

Zillow has many features and advantages that make it a popular and useful platform for real estate browsing, such as:

A large and diverse inventory of properties, including for-sale, for-rent, pre-foreclosure, and off-market properties.

A user-friendly and intuitive interface that allows users to filter and sort the listings by various criteria, such as price, size, type, and amenities.

Comprehensive and detailed property information, including home value estimates, property details, photos, videos, floor plans, and neighborhood information.

A variety of tools and resources for home buying and selling, such as mortgage calculators, affordability calculators, home improvement tips, and moving guides.

A mobile app that allows users to search for homes using GPS, map, or photo and to access other features, such as saved searches, notifications, and favorites. However, Zillow also has some limitations and disadvantages that may make it less appealing or suitable for some users, such as:

A lack of accuracy and currency of the listings, which may be outdated, inaccurate, or incomplete, due to Zillow’s reliance on third-party sources and its non-membership of the MLS.

A lack of transparency and fairness in the listings, which may be prioritized or deprioritized

The Role of Real Estate Agents in Online Platforms

Real estate agents are essential in the digital realm, using these platforms to list properties, connect with buyers and sellers, and offer expert guidance throughout the buying and selling process.

Features to Look for in a Real Estate Site

When selecting a real estate website, whether you’re a buyer, seller, or a real estate professional, it’s crucial to consider certain features that enhance the usability and effectiveness of the site. Here’s an expanded list of key features to look for:

MLS Integration : Seamless integration with Multiple Listing Services (MLS) ensures that the site offers the most current and comprehensive listings available. This feature allows for real-time updates on property statuses, prices, and new listings, giving users access to a wide array of options.

: Seamless integration with Multiple Listing Services (MLS) ensures that the site offers the most current and comprehensive listings available. This feature allows for real-time updates on property statuses, prices, and new listings, giving users access to a wide array of options. Listing Agent Support : Robust support for listing agents, including tools for managing listings, scheduling open houses, and communicating with potential buyers. This can also include analytics to track listing performance and engagement.

: Robust support for listing agents, including tools for managing listings, scheduling open houses, and communicating with potential buyers. This can also include analytics to track listing performance and engagement. Real Estate App Functionalities : A companion mobile app or mobile-responsive design that offers full functionality, allowing users to search for properties, schedule viewings, and contact agents on the go. Features such as GPS-based search, saved searches, and push notifications for new listings or changes can significantly enhance the user experience.

: A companion mobile app or mobile-responsive design that offers full functionality, allowing users to search for properties, schedule viewings, and contact agents on the go. Features such as GPS-based search, saved searches, and push notifications for new listings or changes can significantly enhance the user experience. Comprehensive Property Listings : Detailed listings that include high-quality photos, virtual tours, and floor plans to give a clear and comprehensive view of the property. Listings should also include important details such as price, property type, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and unique features or amenities.

: Detailed listings that include high-quality photos, virtual tours, and floor plans to give a clear and comprehensive view of the property. Listings should also include important details such as price, property type, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and unique features or amenities. Detailed Property Information : In-depth information about each property, including its history, any renovations or upgrades, property tax information, neighborhood details, and nearby schools and amenities. This can also include market trends, comparable property prices, and other relevant data to help buyers make informed decisions.

: In-depth information about each property, including its history, any renovations or upgrades, property tax information, neighborhood details, and nearby schools and amenities. This can also include market trends, comparable property prices, and other relevant data to help buyers make informed decisions. Advanced Search Filters : Advanced search options allow users to filter properties based on specific criteria such as location, price range, property type, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and other features like swimming pools, garages, or waterfront access.

: Advanced search options allow users to filter properties based on specific criteria such as location, price range, property type, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and other features like swimming pools, garages, or waterfront access. User-Friendly Interface : An intuitive, easy-to-navigate website design that makes searching for properties, accessing detailed information, and contacting agents a straightforward process.

: An intuitive, easy-to-navigate website design that makes searching for properties, accessing detailed information, and contacting agents a straightforward process. Customer Service and Support : Access to knowledgeable customer support for both users and real estate professionals, available through multiple channels like phone, email, or live chat.

: Access to knowledgeable customer support for both users and real estate professionals, available through multiple channels like phone, email, or live chat. Community Insights and Reviews : User reviews and insights about neighborhoods, schools, and other local amenities can provide valuable context to property listings and help users make more informed choices.

Security and Privacy Features: Robust security protocols are in place to safeguard user data and privacy. This includes secure communication channels for reaching out to agents and encrypted accounts for users.

Considering these features when choosing a real estate site will ensure a more comprehensive, user-friendly, and effective platform for navigating the real estate market.

FAQs: Sites Like Zillow

What is the best real estate website?

The best real estate website depends on the user’s needs and preferences. For those seeking the most up-to-date and accurate listings directly from MLS, Realtor.com is highly recommended due to its direct access to MLS data. Redfin is another top choice, especially for those who appreciate a tech-driven approach with low fees and high customer satisfaction. Zillow remains popular for its comprehensive database and user-friendly interface, but alternatives like these can offer more tailored services or different advantages. If you’re interested in learning how to make money in real estate, it may be beneficial to utilize several sites and see which best suits your needs.

Which sites are preferred by real estate professionals and why?

Real estate professionals often prefer platforms with direct MLS integration, such as Realtor.com and Redfin, due to their accurate and up-to-date listings. Realtor.com has the endorsement of the National Association of Realtors, which guarantees its commitment to professional ethics and interests. Redfin is popular for its innovative approach that merges brokerage services with a user-friendly interface, enabling professionals to connect with clients both efficiently and transparently. Additionally, these platforms and apps for real estate agents offer powerful tools and analytics to help agents effectively list and market properties.

What apps like Zillow focus solely on commercial real estate?

LoopNet is the leading platform focused solely on commercial real estate. It specializes in listing various types of commercial properties, including office spaces, retail locations, and industrial sites. LoopNet offers comprehensive property details, market data, and tools specifically designed for commercial real estate professionals, making it an invaluable resource for those in the commercial sector.

What advantages do niche real estate platforms offer over Zillow?

Niche real estate platforms provide distinct advantages compared to sites like Zillow, featuring specialized listings, targeted tools, and a more focused user experience. For instance, ForSaleByOwner.com is designed specifically for the FSBO market, offering homeowners the tools and resources needed to sell their properties directly. Meanwhile, Apartments.com is geared towards renters, boasting a comprehensive database of rental properties along with useful features such as rent calculators. These platforms deliver more detailed and pertinent information tailored to their specific audiences, resulting in a more efficient and satisfying experience.

How can international buyers benefit from sites like Zillow?

International buyers can benefit from sites like Zillow and its alternatives by gaining access to a wide range of properties across the United States from anywhere in the world. These platforms provide comprehensive property details, including photos, videos, and neighborhood information, making it easier for international buyers to research and compare properties remotely. Some platforms also offer tools and resources tailored to the needs of international buyers, such as currency conversion, international mortgage services, and guides on buying property in the U.S., facilitating a smoother buying process.