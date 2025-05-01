Skype Is Shutting Down on May 5: Here’s What Business Owners Need to Do Now

Microsoft has announced that Skype will officially shut down on May 5, 2025. After this date, users will no longer be able to access Skype services, including messaging, calls, or voicemail.

However, your Skype data — including chat and call history — will be available for export or deletion until January 2026. If you log into Microsoft Teams Free before January 2026, your Skype call and chat history will transfer automatically. If you take no action, your Skype data will be permanently deleted in January 2026.

If you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or freelancer who still relies on Skype, it’s critical to act now to avoid disruptions in your operations and daily routines. Here’s what you should do before May 5:

1. Export Your Chat History and Important Files

Skype offers an option to download your chat history and shared files. This is crucial if you have important contracts, project notes, or client conversations stored in Skype.

Visit Skype’s export tool.

Request your files and messages.

Download them once ready — it may take several hours to process.

Tip: Back up your downloads to both a cloud service and an external drive for added security.

2. Consider Moving to Microsoft Teams Free

Since Microsoft is encouraging migration to Teams:

Set up a Microsoft Teams Free account.

Log in before January 2026 to automatically carry over your Skype chat and call history.

Familiarize yourself with Teams’ interface if you plan to use it.

Tip: Teams is especially useful if you already rely on Microsoft 365 products.

3. Notify Your Contacts

Don’t leave clients or partners wondering how to reach you.

Send an announcement about the upcoming change.

Specify your new communication method (Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, etc.).

Update your email signature, website, and social profiles accordingly.

Tip: Proactively reschedule any future appointments set for Skype onto the new platform.

4. Choose and Set Up a New Communication Platform

If you’re not moving to Teams, explore alternatives:

Zoom – Best for video meetings.

Google Meet – Integrates smoothly with Google Workspace.

Slack or Discord – Ideal for ongoing chat-based collaboration.

WhatsApp Business – Good for mobile-friendly client communication.

Tip: Test the platform before going live with important meetings.

5. Update Business Systems and Workflows

If Skype was tied into your customer service, CRM, or internal systems:

Remove Skype plugins or integrations.

Install and configure your replacement tool.

Test all workflows to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Tip: Host a small internal test meeting before using the new platform externally.

6. Cancel Paid Skype Subscriptions

If you pay for Skype Credit, international calling, or Skype Numbers:

Visit your Skype account dashboard.

Cancel any active subscriptions.

Request a refund if applicable.

Tip: Review your most recent billing statements to ensure nothing is missed.

7. Archive Voicemails and Contacts

If you used Skype’s voicemail or stored contacts:

Forward or download voicemails you want to keep.

Export your contact list so you can import it into your new platform.

Tip: Keep a local backup just in case the export doesn’t import cleanly.

Skype’s shutdown marks the end of an era in digital communications. To avoid losing valuable data or communication capabilities, act now: export your data, move to a new platform, and notify your network. If you want to retain your Skype history beyond shutdown, log into Microsoft Teams Free before January 2026 — otherwise, your Skype data will be deleted permanently.