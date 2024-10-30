Slack Launches New Templates to Simplify and Accelerate Project Kickoff for Teams

Slack today introduced Slack Templates, a new feature aimed at helping businesses streamline project kickoffs and enhance team productivity.

With one-click templates, Slack users can now initiate projects, programs, and processes across various business functions like marketing, sales, and IT support, reducing the time spent on setup and allowing teams to focus on high-value work.

Slack Templates come pre-configured with canvases, lists, and workflows curated for different business needs and common use cases.

Once a template is chosen, Slack automatically creates a new channel with all necessary tools, enabling teams to collaborate immediately. These templates provide a standardized structure, ensuring predictability and consistency in project outcomes.

“Teams shouldn’t be reinventing the wheel with each new project. Templates provide the setup and framework for every line of business so there’s no guessing at how to get work started,” said Rob Seaman, SVP of Product at Slack.

Streamlining Work with Automated Workflows

Automation is central to Slack Templates, helping users work more efficiently by handling repetitive tasks. Workflows within the templates collect requests, send reminders, generate summaries powered by AI, and connect seamlessly with external apps. For example, an internal help desk template allows users to submit requests via a standardized workflow, while the IT team manages and closes out tickets using Slack’s list functionality.

Customizable Templates for Unique Business Needs

Slack Templates are fully customizable, allowing teams to create templates tailored to their specific processes. By combining canvases, lists, and workflows, businesses can publish custom templates for organization-wide use, with this feature available on the Enterprise Grid plan.

Slack Templates are available on paid plans. Visit the Template Gallery to start using them, and learn more by joining Slack’s upcoming webinar.