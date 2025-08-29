Slack Unveils Lists Feature to Boost Project Management and Productivity

Slack has recently introduced a groundbreaking feature called Slack Lists, which promises to revolutionize the way small businesses manage projects and tasks within their existing communication platform. With project completion rates hovering at a dismal 34%, Slack Lists aim to streamline operations directly in the Slack ecosystem, eliminating the need for fragmented project management tools that often complicate workflow.

Many small businesses face the challenge of coordinating tasks across multiple platforms, often leading to inefficiencies and delays. Slack Lists present a compelling solution by converting conversations into actionable tasks complete with due dates, assignees, and status tracking, all within the familiar Slack interface. As Slack CEO Denise Dresser puts it, “With lists, you can turn conversations in Slack into actionable tasks that drive work forward.”

The potential productivity gains are considerable. Preliminary reports from pilot users, including Marriott Digital Services, indicate a 77% improvement in productivity. These businesses have experienced significant time savings, underscoring the effectiveness of having project management integrated into the platform where teams already communicate.

By keeping everything in one place, Slack Lists also help eliminate the silos often created by using disparate tools. This means that team members can stay aligned on projects, reducing the time spent switching between applications and managing updates in multiple locations. The embedded task management functionality allows businesses to manage inbound requests, priorities, and projects seamlessly.

Small business owners can leverage Slack Lists across various departments:

Sales Teams: Drive alignment by mapping out account strategies and organizing preparations for customer meetings, ensuring that everyone on the team is on the same page.

Slack Lists come with customizable features. Users can add fields such as due dates and priorities to organize their tasks better. Lists can also be integrated with other Slack features, like Workflow Builder for automating repetitive tasks or using canvas to align project deliverables.

While the promise of better organization and efficiency is enticing, small business owners should consider potential challenges. The success of Slack Lists hinges on team buy-in and the degree to which employees are willing to adapt to a new organizational system. It’s essential to factor in the time investment required to train staff on maximizing this new feature.

Moreover, integration with external tools may be limited at first, as Slack expands its capabilities. Small business owners should evaluate whether their existing software ecosystem aligns with Slack’s future integrations.

The adoption of Slack Lists may require a shift in how teams communicate and collaborate. Organizations will need to establish clear guidelines on how tasks are managed within lists.

As Lori Drake, Director of System Strategy at Marriott Digital Services notes, “We’re excited to use lists to manage projects and track requests, and think lists could unlock significant time savings for our team.”

For small business owners seeking to enhance their operational efficiencies, Slack Lists offer a compelling opportunity. By centralizing task management and streamlining communication, organizations can refocus their efforts on what truly matters: delivering exceptional results.

Explore the full range of functionality and learn more about implementing Slack Lists at Slack’s official blog.