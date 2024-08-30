Slack Enhances Workflow Builder with New Automation Features and Developer Tools

Slack has announced significant updates to its Workflow Builder, introducing new features that make it easier than ever for users to create time-saving automations.

The updates include plug-and-play workflow templates, enhanced developer tools, and additional workflow steps from popular third-party apps like PagerDuty, Asana, and Bitbucket. These enhancements are designed to make no-code automation more accessible to users across various industries, enabling teams to streamline routine tasks and focus on more strategic activities.

Key Updates to Slack’s Workflow Builder