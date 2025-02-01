Small Biz Breakdown: DeepSeek and Its Impact on AI Technology and Small Business in the US

This week our Small Biz Breakdown crew discusses the impact of DeepSeek and what, if any, impact it has on small business owners in the US. How will DeepSeek impact the use of and future of AI technology in America?

Small Business News Roundup – Feb. 1, 2025

Here are the top headlines from the last week for small business owners and entrepreneurs …

Wix just introduced Business Launcher, an AI-powered tool designed to help users transform their skills and experiences into fully developed business ventures. The tool provides a structured, end-to-end approach to business creation, offering personalized recommendations, strategic planning, and essential tools to build an online presence.

A growing number of American workers are taking time off for mental and emotional well-being, a practice known as “unhappy leave.” According to a new survey by Sidehustles.com, 60% of employees took unhappy leave in the past year, with support for the policy gaining traction among managers who see it as a tool to improve productivity, job satisfaction, and employee retention.

Overalls, a workplace productivity platform, has released its 2024 year-in-review report, highlighting the substantial impact of life stressors on employee focus and efficiency. Based on data from over 23,000 employee support requests and more than 250,000 data points, the report quantifies the productivity lost due to personal distractions and how businesses can reclaim lost time.

FedEx Corporation has released its second annual FedEx Returns Survey, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, revealing key trends in consumer and business attitudes toward e-commerce returns. The findings emphasize the growing demand for flexible and convenient return options, driven by generational and income-based preferences.

Quartet has launched the Quartet® Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad, a budget-friendly workspace solution designed to enhance productivity and organization. The new product aims to simplify workspaces by providing a clutter-free and efficient tool for home, office, or classroom use. The Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Pad combines durability, functionality, and convenience.

Snapchat has announced new initiatives to support its global community of over 375,000 augmented reality (AR) creators and developers. The updates include a new monetization feature called Challenge Tags, as well as educational pricing and a student discount for Spectacles, Snap’s AR-enabled smart glasses.

Rabbit has introduced a new lineup of tailored logo design packages aimed at businesses of all sizes. The company combines creativity and strategy to help brands develop distinctive visual identities that resonate with their audiences.

OpenAI has launched Operator, an AI-powered agent capable of using its own browser to perform a variety of tasks for users. Operator, available as a research preview to Pro users in the United States, represents a step forward in AI’s ability to handle repetitive and time-consuming browser tasks independently.

New data from Chadix highlights the growing impact of AI shopping assistants on consumer emotions, revealing that 70% of respondents feel emotionally manipulated by these tools. The study, which surveyed 3,500 U.S. consumers, underscores the emotional triggers driving purchasing decisions, particularly among younger generations.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. increased by three cents this week, with the national average reaching $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA. The modest rise comes despite lower oil costs, declining gasoline demand, and growing domestic gasoline stocks. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross attributed the price increase to winter-related disruptions.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has voiced strong support for the reintroduction of the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, legislation designed to make the 20% Small Business Deduction permanent. The measure, reintroduced by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Rep.

Our Small Biz Breakdown crew returns this week and they’re talking about technology, specifically AI, and its impact on small business owners in America. The discussion was prompted by the presence of several tech billionaires at the inauguration of President Donald Trump this past week, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.