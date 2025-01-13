Small Biz Breakdown: Is the IRS Targeting the Gig Economy?

Is the IRS targeting entrepreneurs thriving in the gig economy?

This week, a federal judge in California granted an IRS request seeking a John Doe summons to get info of people using the JustAnswer platform.

Knowing this news, our expert panel at Small Biz Breakdown had a lot to say about it.

Check out what they had to say about this news and so much more in our premier edition of Small Biz Breakdown for 2025.

Small Business News Roundup – January 12, 2025

Here are the headlines from the past week that affect small business owners the most …

A Florida man admitted in federal court to withholding more than $20 million in taxes from employees’ paychecks and failing to remit those funds to the IRS. Matthew Brown, owner of Elite Payroll in Martin County, pleaded guilty to employment tax fraud and filing a false tax return, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced federal disaster loans for small businesses and private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Louisiana following the mass casualty incident that occurred in New Orleans’ French Quarter on January 1. This decision follows a request from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and includes parishes of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St.

A new survey by DHL Express reveals a mixed outlook for U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) heading into 2025, with optimism about growth tempered by concerns over regulatory shifts and global market volatility. The survey, which gathered responses from hundreds of SMEs nationwide, outlines the key challenges, priorities, and opportunities businesses face in the year ahead.

A recent survey by SmartBuyGlasses.com sheds light on the evolving expectations of U.S. consumers for their online shopping experiences in 2025. The study, which polled 400 adults aged 20 to 60, reveals that shoppers want faster delivery, eco-friendly practices, and immersive technologies to define the future of e-commerce.

Meta announced sweeping changes to its content moderation policies, including the end of its third-party fact-checking program in the United States. The company will transition to a Community Notes model, aiming to reduce censorship while maintaining transparency.

A new study from The Kaplan Group sheds light on the rising popularity of side hustles and the entrepreneurial spirit across the United States. By analyzing search trends and business application data, the study provides insights into the most sought-after side gigs and the regions driving new business creation.

Dell Technologies has announced a significant transformation in its PC lineup, introducing an AI-powered portfolio designed for personal and professional productivity. The revamped portfolio spans sleek laptops, versatile desktops, and powerful workstations, unified under the Dell brand and categorized into three tiers: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

ASUS has unveiled a new range of motherboards for Intel and AMD platforms, delivering advanced performance and innovative features for gamers, PC builders, and content creators. The announcements include the B860 and Z890 series for Intel Core Ultra processors and the B850, B840, and X870E series for AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Retail foot traffic in the U.S. increased slightly in 2024, rising 0.4% year-over-year (YoY), according to a new report by Placer.ai. The modest growth, achieved despite adverse weather and calendar shifts, underscores consumer resilience and the prioritization of value-oriented shopping. Overall retail visits showed YoY growth in most months of 2024.

For small businesses that feel they’ve gotten the most out of ChatGPT and other AI tools while the technology is in its infancy, there’s news this week that a chance to get even more is available. The only catch is that it’ll come at a cost. A new subscription tier is available from OpenAI that gives users a chance to access ChatGPT’s most advanced models.

HP Solutions announced a series of expanded offerings designed to enhance IT productivity and sustainability, including upgraded support services, a new device registration service, and a broader portfolio of certified refurbished PCs.

ASUS has launched the ASUS V16 (V3607), a 16-inch gaming laptop that combines futuristic design with powerful performance. Targeted at gamers and creators, the V16 offers cutting-edge features, a high-refresh-rate display, and enhanced durability, positioning itself as an accessible yet versatile option in ASUS’s lineup.

A federal court in California has granted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) permission to issue a John Doe summons to JustAnswer LLC, a digital platform headquartered in Covina, California. The summons seeks information on U.S. taxpayers who earned income by providing expert services through JustAnswer between 2017 and 2020.