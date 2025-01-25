Small Biz Breakdown: What Influence Will Tech Billionaires Have on Trump in Second Term?

Our Small Biz Breakdown crew returns this week and they’re talking about technology, specifically AI, and its impact on small business owners in America.

The discussion was prompted by the presence of several tech billionaires at the inauguration of President Donald Trump this past week, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. After discussing what influence these three and others will have on the 47th President, our expert panel gets into a lengthy discussion on AI, the future of it, its accessibility, and how small businesses can and should be utilizing it.

Through that discussion, however, a central theme stands out. AI really doesn’t matter if your business doesn’t have customers and AI can’t really solve that persistent struggle that any small business faces, whether they utilize AI or not.

Check out this great discussion and feel free to join in by leaving some comments after you watch the latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown:

Small Business News Roundup – Jan. 25, 2025

Here are the headlines that should grab the attention of small business owners from the past week, including some big announcements from companies providing important services and products to entrepreneurs:

Marketing and creative professionals are under growing pressure to demonstrate their value to business outcomes, according to Smartsheet’s 2025 Pulse of Marketing Report.

Wix has announced a new integration with YouTube Shopping, allowing merchants to sell products directly through the platform. The move expands Wix’s social shopping capabilities and enables merchants to reach wider audiences by leveraging YouTube’s extensive user base. Through this integration, Wix merchants can seamlessly display products in a store format on their YouTube profiles.

Adobe has introduced significant updates to its flagship tools—Premiere Pro (beta), After Effects (beta), and Frame.io—designed to streamline workflows and reduce time-consuming tasks for video professionals. The updates come just before the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, aiming to support filmmakers and motion designers with new AI-powered tools and enhanced performance features.

Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, positioning the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 as cutting-edge devices that integrate advanced artificial intelligence to create a personalized and intuitive mobile experience. Pre-orders begin today, with general availability set for February 7.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), a global platform connecting businesses with independent talent, has released its 2025 In-Demand Skills report, revealing rapid growth in advanced AI capabilities and a rising need for human-centric expertise. The findings reflect the evolving priorities of businesses adapting to technological disruption and global workforce changes.

Zoom has unveiled updates to its Team Chat platform, featuring a redesigned sidebar and new AI-powered capabilities to enhance productivity and streamline collaboration. The updates, now available to Zoom Workplace users, aim to provide a more customizable and efficient workspace for managing communication and tasks.

A new survey conducted by WSFS Bank highlights growing optimism among small business owners for the year ahead, with 60% of respondents anticipating a slight or significant increase in revenue for 2025. Despite economic hurdles over the past two years, many small business owners plan to pursue financing to invest in growth and operational improvements.

The national average price for a gallon of gas has risen by four cents to $3.10 over the past week, fueled by oil prices hovering around $80 per barrel. This increase comes despite low domestic gasoline demand, which dropped to 8.32 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, according to AAA.

Salesforce has unveiled two new AI-powered innovations, Agentforce for Retail and Retail Cloud with Modern POS, aimed at boosting productivity and delivering personalized shopping experiences across both physical and digital channels.

The second term of President Donald Trump has begun. There are a lot of questions about what will happen, what will differ and stay the same from Trump’s first term as President.

TikTok has gone dark. On Jan. 19, access to the site was blocked. Trying to access the mobile app returned a black screen with a white dialogue box that reads: “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

Gateway Funnel Pros has introduced a comprehensive payment gateway and merchant account service tailored specifically for WooCommerce entrepreneurs selling health and wellness products. The service addresses challenges faced by businesses in this niche, ensuring secure and efficient credit card processing within the WooCommerce ecosystem.

A recent study by ScoutLogic reveals a significant shift in what employees value most in job perks. The analysis of Google search data highlights a growing preference for lifestyle-oriented benefits such as travel opportunities, flexibility, and personal development over traditional perks like retirement plans and stock options.