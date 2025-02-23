Weekly RoundUp – February 20, 2025

This week our Small Biz Breakdown crew shares their thoughts on the impact on small businesses one month into the second term of Donald Trump’s presidency.

They also engage in a fascinating conversation about career paths taken and not taken and the benefits of exploring trade skills.

Check out those discussions and so much more in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown right here …

Small Business News Roundup

HubSpot and Canva have announced a new partnership aimed at simplifying content creation for small and medium-sized businesses. The collaboration integrates Canva’s design tools directly into HubSpot’s platform, enabling users to create, edit, and publish on-brand content without leaving the HubSpot environment.

Ignition has introduced AutoPricing, a first-to-market suite of pricing automation tools designed to help professional services businesses streamline price increases at scale. The new capabilities allow businesses to automate bulk price adjustments, providing greater control over revenue growth while improving long-term cash flow and profitability.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler as the next administrator of the Small Business Administration. Loeffler had been tapped by President Donald Trump for the position during the transition to his second term in the White House.

GoPro, Inc. has unveiled a series of updates to its 360 video ecosystem, including the reintroduction of the refreshed MAX 360 camera, an upgraded mobile editing experience in the GoPro Quik App, and a new GoPro Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Lumio, a newly launched company specializing in AI-driven solutions for professional services firms, aims to transform how elite practitioners navigate commercial and strategic challenges. Founded by legal industry veterans, Lumio introduces AI-powered bionic teaming to enhance decision-making, business development, and firm leadership in a rapidly evolving market.

Adobe has launched a major expansion of its Firefly generative AI platform, introducing a new Firefly Video Model in public beta and unveiling new Firefly plan offerings that integrate AI-powered video, image, and vector generation.

YouTube has announced the integration of Google DeepMind’s latest video generation model, Veo 2, into its Shorts platform, enhancing AI-powered creative tools for users. The update expands Dream Screen, YouTube’s AI-driven background generator, and introduces the ability to create standalone AI-generated video clips that can be added to Shorts.

A new study from Atticus highlights the risks faced by gig economy workers, revealing that many continue working through injuries without compensation or support. The research, based on a survey of 1,000 American gig workers, found that 15% have suffered workplace injuries or illnesses, with nearly 90% working through their health issues due to financial pressures.

A recent survey by Everly Life highlights the financial struggles freelancers face, despite the growing appeal of gig work. While 75% of freelancers feel confident their work will help them meet retirement goals, 54% report heightened pressure to save before they retire. The findings underscore the financial uncertainty that comes with self-employment, despite the autonomy it offers.

A Las Vegas woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by submitting fraudulent tax refund claims for COVID-19 employment tax credits, securing $33 million in improper payouts from the IRS.

For years, it’s been the commonly held belief that small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Has that changed? If so, what’s changing it or what’s threatening to make that commonly held belief to maybe not as true as it once was? This week, our expert panel from Small Biz Breakdown share their thoughts on the idea that small businesses are still the backbone of the U.S.

NetSuite has introduced a range of AI-driven innovations, new product offerings, and integrations designed to enhance business efficiency, streamline processes, and support diverse revenue models. These updates, announced at SuiteConnect New York, aim to automate operations, reduce manual workload, and improve financial and procurement functions for organizations of all sizes.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) has announced updates to Catalyst, its next-generation composable storefront technology, designed to simplify and accelerate ecommerce site deployment. The new feature allows marketers to launch and customize storefronts with a single click from the BigCommerce Control Panel, eliminating the need for extensive development time and resources.