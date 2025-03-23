Small Biz Breakdown: What’s With All the Hype Over Agentic AI?

This week, our Small Biz Breakdown crew is flying without a net, per se. There’s no agenda – not as if they’re always following the one they sometimes have – and the conversation could go anywhere.

Small Business News Roundup – March 23, 2025

Verizon Business has introduced Verizon Business Assistant, a generative AI-powered text messaging solution designed to help small businesses automate customer interactions. This tool provides instant responses to frequently asked questions, learns from interactions, and connects customers to live employees when needed.

Wix has introduced Wix Functions, a no-code solution that allows users to create customized business flows, automate pricing and checkout rules, and tailor app behavior. This new tool provides businesses with greater flexibility to adapt operations to their specific needs without requiring technical expertise.

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has announced new AI-driven capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud aimed at helping businesses deliver highly personalized and seamless customer experiences across multiple channels. The announcement was made at Adobe Summit, the company’s flagship digital experience conference.

A new survey from Paychex reveals that small businesses across the U.S. are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, revenue, and workforce development.

Adobe has announced new enhancements to Adobe Firefly Services and Firefly Custom Models, aimed at helping businesses meet the rising demand for personalized content across multiple digital platforms. The announcement was made at Adobe Summit, the company’s flagship digital experience conference.

NordVPN’s identity theft protection solution, NordProtect, is now available as a stand-alone service in the United States, allowing users to access identity theft protection without purchasing a NordVPN Prime plan.

vcita, a technology platform serving small businesses and the organizations that support them, has announced an advanced upgrade to its BizAI product, introducing agentic AI capabilities designed specifically for SMBs. The latest version of BizAI aims to blend automation with human oversight, allowing businesses to streamline essential operations while maintaining control.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the national program and specialty award winners for the 2025 National Small Business Week, which will take place from May 4-10. The awards recognize businesses and resource partners for their contributions in government contracting, disaster recovery, and key areas such as exporting, small business investment, and surety bonding.

Ferrero North America has launched the 2025 Famous Amos Ingredients for Success (IFS) Entrepreneurs Initiative in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Now in its fifth year, the program provides financial support and resources to early-stage Black business owners.

Hostinger has announced the global launch of Hostinger Horizons, an AI-powered no-code web app solution designed to help businesses and individuals create fully functional web apps without coding skills. The platform enables users to develop, publish, and host web apps without relying on third-party integrations.

A new study from American Express reveals that the majority of businesses are looking to improve their payments processes in 2025, with automation emerging as a key focus. The Amex Trendex: B2B Payments Edition survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. business decision-makers, highlights the role of streamlined payments in business growth, supplier relationships, and operational efficiency.

Zendesk has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Local Measure, a provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and advanced voice solutions.