Small Biz Breakdown: Are Small Businesses Suffering from AI Burnout?

On this week’s Small Biz Breakdown, our expert panels debates artificial intelligence and its place in business.

They talk about whether AI is the answer for any number of business processes or whether people are getting burned out by all the AI talk they hear day after day, especially lately.

Also, check out the discussion the panel has over Trump’s tariffs and so much more on this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown …

Small Business News Roundup

Here are the latest headlines for small business owners from the past week …

Cloud Engineers are using artificial intelligence (AI) more than any other profession in 2025, according to a new study by ZapCap. The report evaluated AI engagement across industries by analyzing Google search volume, professional AI usage rates, and the number of AI-focused courses available on one educational platform.

ASUS has officially introduced the NUC 15 Pro+, a high-performance mini PC designed to deliver advanced computing capabilities in a sleek, compact form factor.

PostcardMania, the marketing technology firm based in Florida, announced Wednesday the addition of snap-apart mailers to its automated direct mail offerings. The move comes through its technology-focused division, PCM Integrations, and expands the company’s range of affordable, high-response marketing tools for small and mid-sized businesses.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has surpassed $30 billion in global loan originations, providing more than 1.4 million loans and cash advances to over 420,000 business accounts worldwide since 2013. The milestone underscores the company’s ongoing role in addressing the persistent challenge of capital access for small businesses.

YouTube has unveiled a series of changes to its mid-roll ad system aimed at optimizing ad delivery, enhancing transparency, and providing creators with more control over ad placements. The updates, which begin rolling out in May, reflect evolving viewer behavior and are intended to balance creator earnings with viewer satisfaction and advertiser expectations.

TikTok has introduced Security Checkup, a new feature designed to give users a streamlined and centralized way to manage their account security settings. Announced by Kim Albarella, Head of TikTok Global Security, the tool provides a comprehensive dashboard that helps users take control of their account security with ease and confidence.

The City of St. Paul has announced that applications for its 2025 Neighborhood STAR grant program will open on Monday, March 31. The program offers grants to support capital improvement projects that enhance the vitality, cultural diversity, and economic prosperity of neighborhoods across the city. Eligible businesses and organizations must be located in or conducting business within St.

PayPal has announced new features that make cryptocurrency more accessible and usable in everyday commerce, aiming to eliminate common barriers and drive broader adoption among consumers and merchants alike. With these enhancements, users can now buy, sell, hold, send, and spend cryptocurrencies through the PayPal platform, integrating digital currencies into routine purchases.

Retailers are increasingly turning to AI agents to stay competitive in a fast-evolving marketplace, according to Salesforce’s sixth Connected Shoppers Report. The report reveals that 75% of retail decision-makers believe AI agents will be essential to beat the competition within the next year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on Friday announced an agency-wide reorganization that includes a 43% reduction in its workforce as part of a broader effort to return to its original mission of supporting small businesses and increasing agency accountability to taxpayers.

This week, our Small Biz Breakdown crew is flying without a net, per se. There’s no agenda – not as if they’re always following the one they sometimes have – and the conversation could go anywhere. Like most weeks, however, the discussion always seems to focus on the latest in AI. And this week is no different.

Meta announced it will begin testing its new Community Notes feature across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the United States starting March 18. This marks the beginning of Meta’s transition away from its third-party fact-checking program, which the company revealed in January it would discontinue in favor of a crowd-sourced model.

Zoom has announced a significant expansion of its AI Companion platform, introducing new agentic AI skills and custom agent capabilities that span across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Contact Center.

Walmart has unveiled Wally, a generative AI-powered assistant developed to enhance the productivity of its merchants by automating key merchandising tasks. The company announced the tool on March 18, describing it as a “productivity multiplier” designed to streamline data analysis, operational support, and reporting processes for Walmart’s sourcing teams.