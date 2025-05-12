Small Business Breakdown: Is AI a Threat to Google?

On Small Business Breakdown this week, our panel is back and taking on some of the biggest headlines in business.

Small Business News

Here is a roundup of the latest small business headlines from the last week …

A new survey from GoDaddy Inc. reveals that while nearly half of U.S. microbusiness owners anticipate a weakening national economy in the coming months, most still maintain confidence in the growth prospects of their own enterprises.

The North Carolina Community College System announced it is partnering with Goldman Sachs to launch the 10,000 Small Businesses initiative across the state. The effort is part of Goldman Sachs’ $100 million national Investment in Rural Communities, aimed at bolstering small business growth and economic development.

In recognition of National Small Business Week, ADP has released insights drawn from nearly 18,000 small business owners across the United States as part of its Grit & Wisdom Contest. The initiative invited small business owners to share their best strategies for success, revealing recurring themes and advice aimed at helping entrepreneurs thrive in a challenging business environment.

Etsy has launched a series of product updates aimed at streamlining the seller experience and improving business management tools on the platform. The updates, announced April 25, 2025, focus on listing enhancements, shop management improvements, and expanded support options for sellers.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is urging small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia affected by the September 2024 drought to apply for federal disaster loans before the June 2, 2025 deadline.

Salesforce has announced the launch of Agentforce for HR Service, a new set of AI-powered tools embedded within its HR Service platform designed to simplify and personalize employee support experiences.

Small business sales in the U.S. rose slightly in April, according to the latest Fiserv Small Business Index released by Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI). The seasonally adjusted Index increased by one point to 151, reflecting a 0.4% month-over-month increase in sales and a 3.2% increase year-over-year.

Adobe has released new survey findings showing how small business owners in the U.S. are redefining entrepreneurship through digital savvy, relentless hustle, and tools like Adobe Express.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline edged up slightly this week to $3.18, according to AAA. While this time of year often sees seasonal increases in prices due to rising demand, a drop in crude oil prices is helping to stabilize prices at the pump.

On Small Business Breakdown this week, our expert panel discusses, at length, the impact potential tariffs will have on small businesses and consumers. Specifically, the panel talks about how companies will market tariffs and how they handle the potential for increased costs for their products.

DoorDash has announced a suite of new features and product updates designed to give merchants greater control and flexibility when managing online orders.

Walmart has introduced a new initiative called Grow with US, a voluntary four-step program aimed at helping small businesses succeed in Walmart stores and on its online Marketplace. Announced on April 29 by John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., the program is designed to simplify the process for U.S.-based entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of retail and expand nationally.