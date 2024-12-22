Small Biz Breakdown: 15 AI Tools Other Than ChatGPT

When the average person – and average small business owner – thinks of AI, they probably immediately think of ChatGPT. That makes sense. It’s the one that definitely gets the most attention.

But our Small Biz Breakdown crew this week wants to make sure small business owners and entrepreneurs of all kinds out there are aware of an AI world outside of ChatGPT.

In this week’s show, our panel discusses 15 AI tools that aren’t ChatGPT and how they can help your business.

See what these tools are in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown.

Small Business News Roundup for Dec. 21, 2024

Check out the latest headlines important for small business owners in our weekly news roundup.

As I grow older, I have realized one thing for my business and professional life- Friends matter. For men, making and keeping friends at the later part of your career and life is more difficult for us than women. My guest on the Small Business Radio Show is esteemed professor and research psychologist, Dr.

A new survey by Intuit QuickBooks sheds light on entrepreneurial trends and consumer attitudes heading into 2025. Conducted in November 2024 among 3,000 U.S. consumers and business owners, the survey highlights the growing focus on financial planning, digital expansion, and resilience among entrepreneurs, despite ongoing economic challenges.

A recent survey from Software Finder of 1,000 U.S. workers sheds light on employees’ expectations and concerns as the year comes to a close. Conducted during a time of economic instability, the survey highlights anxieties surrounding job security, raises, and workplace recognition.

TikTok Inc. and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., have filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to halt the enforcement of a recently passed federal law that would effectively ban the social media platform in the United States. The request was filed with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who oversees the D.C. Circuit, after the D.C.

Etsy has unveiled Lime Cream as its 2025 Color of the Year, a soft yet uplifting green shade designed to bring serenity and optimism into the new year. The announcement reflects shifting consumer preferences away from bold, neon hues toward softer, versatile tones that inspire calm and creativity.

Meta announced the launch of trial reels, a new Instagram feature designed to let creators test their content with non-followers before sharing it with their main audience. The tool aims to give creators a way to explore fresh ideas, formats, or topics without the pressure of immediate feedback from their existing followers.

Drew Mitchell Schreiber, a resident of Orlando, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of odometer tampering. The charges stem from his role in a scheme that involved rolling back the odometers of more than 140 high-mileage vehicles and selling them to unsuspecting buyers across the United States. The plea was entered in the U.S.

This week, the crew on Small Business Breakdown discusses the future of small businesses as they look ahead to 2025. Small business confidence is up right now but are owners feeling confident in the overall economy? Check out what our panel of experts are saying about the immediate future of small business on this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown.

SupplyClub, a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions, has launched GreenBux, a new rewards program designed to incentivize eco-friendly purchasing decisions.

Grubhub’s 2024 Delivered Trends Report highlights the growing demand for unique, bold, and over-the-top delivery experiences. For small restaurant owners, the report offers valuable insights into consumer preferences and strategies to capitalize on these emerging trends. Here’s what the findings mean for your business and how you can adapt to thrive.

A growing number of workers are breaking away from traditional employment to embrace self-employment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 10.1% of the workforce was self-employed at the start of last year—the highest level in a decade. TollFreeForwarding.