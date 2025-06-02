Small Business Breakdown: Could 20% of Jobs Be Gone in 5 Years

On the Small Biz Breakdown this week, our full panel is back and they’re talking about the biggest stories affecting small business owners right now.

One of the big topics this week is the news that the CEO of Anthropic says 20% of jobs will be gone in 5 years.

Is this just another fearful statement made to capture attention or is this the reality we’re facing? Our panel discusses this and so much more in the latest edition of Small Biz Breakdown. Check it out here …

Small Business News Roundup – June 1, 2025

Here is a roundup of the top headlines from Small Business Trends for the last week …

GoDaddy has released its list of the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025, revealing that both major urban centers and smaller suburban communities are fueling a surge in small business creation across the United States. The ranking, based on data from the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, highlights the top 10 U.S.

Jackie Sinclair has launched Jackie Sinclair & Co., a new content repurposing agency designed to help small business owners maximize their visibility through AI-enhanced strategies. Based in Palm Springs, California, the agency aims to simplify the content creation process by transforming a single piece of content into a wide-reaching digital presence.

Bluevine has announced the launch of new Invoicing and Payment Links features, allowing small businesses to create and share professional invoices and secure payment links directly through its digital banking platform. The offering, made possible through a partnership with Stripe, aims to streamline payments and simplify financial operations for business owners.

Google has introduced a new high-tier AI subscription called Google AI Ultra, offering users access to its most advanced models and premium AI features through the Google One platform. The subscription, launched May 20, is available now in the U.S. for $249.99 per month, with a limited-time 50% discount for the first three months for new users.

Fiverr International Ltd. has reported a dramatic surge in demand for freelancers specializing in AI agent development, with searches rising 18,347% over the last six months.

Small business optimism dropped across all major industry sectors in April, with retail businesses showing the steepest decline, according to the latest industry-specific Small Business Economic Trends survey released by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Research Center on Tuesday.

Donatos Pizza is launching its first fully autonomous pizza restaurant in June, introducing a robot-operated kitchen at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in partnership with Appetronix and HMSHost. The new location, situated before security in front of Concourse B, will be open 24/7 and operated by HMSHost.

What role should the government play in small business owners’ economic life? It seems that with the Trump tariffs are at tax that the government is putting on all our lives, but should it just stay out of it? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Sen.

As summer travel ramps up, Airbnb is once again activating its anti-party technology across the United States to deter potentially disruptive bookings over Memorial Airbnb announced on May 19, 2025, that it will again activate its anti-party technology across the United States for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

The former president of a Michigan-based asphalt paving company has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay a substantial fine for his role in a multiyear bid rigging scheme that defrauded customers and undermined competitive contracting. Daniel L.

On the latest edition of Small Biz Breakdown, the panel discusses some of the hottest topics affecting small business owners right now. This week, they’re also discussing topics like whether or not Apple missed the boat when it came to AI and whether or not it matters to a company that excels so much in other areas.

OpenAI has announced the release of Codex, a cloud-based software engineering agent designed to assist developers by performing parallel coding tasks such as writing features, fixing bugs, answering questions about codebases, and proposing pull requests. The tool is now available as a research preview to ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Team users, with Plus and Edu support expected soon.

HubSpot announced that it is expanding access to its Breeze Customer Agent, an AI-powered support tool, to all Pro and Enterprise customers across its Marketing, Sales, Service, Content, and Operations Hubs. The expansion will take effect June 2, and the offering will be available through HubSpot Credits, the company’s usage-based model.

Salesforce has introduced Agentforce for Financial Services, a new offering that delivers pre-built, role-based AI agents to help financial institutions automate front-office operations and maintain regulatory compliance amid workforce challenges and rising customer expectations.