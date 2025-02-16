Weekly RoundUp – February 13, 2025

For years, it’s been the commonly held belief that small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Has that changed? If so, what’s changing it or what’s threatening to make that commonly held belief to maybe not as true as it once was?

This week, our expert panel from Small Biz Breakdown share their thoughts on the idea that small businesses are still the backbone of the U.S. economy.

Check out their thoughts on that and so much more in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown …

Small Business News Roundup – February 16, 2025

The Palisades and Eaton fires that swept through Los Angeles in January caused significant disruptions to the local labor market, with payroll data from ADP showing a sharp decline in paychecks issued and hours worked. Although the fires directly affected a small portion of Los Angeles County’s total employment, their economic impact extended well beyond the burn zones.

Small businesses in the US saw improved performance in the September 2024 quarter, marking the first positive sales growth since late 2022, according to new data from Xero. The findings, part of Xero Small Business Insights (XSBI), also show a reduction in late payments and shorter average payment times, signaling a more stable financial environment for small businesses.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has issued an advisory urging consumers to be cautious of a growing cyber scam involving fraudulent invoices sent through PayPal. The scam targets email users by sending repeated payment requests that appear urgent, often including a toll-free number directing victims to a scammer posing as customer support.

Zelle processed over $1 trillion in transactions in 2024, marking the highest amount ever sent through a person-to-person payment service in a single year. The platform also saw significant growth in transaction volume and user enrollment, reinforcing its role as a major financial tool for consumers and small businesses.

The home service industry is poised for growth in 2025, fueled by a recovering housing market, increasing consumer confidence, and record-high adoption of digital payments, according to Jobber’s latest Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook.

A new study by Xodo has identified Google Drive as the most widely used Google productivity tool in the United States, ranking ahead of Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Slides. The study, which analyzed monthly active users and global search volume, also found that New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island lead the country in Google app usage.

Mirage Digital LLC, a digital content studio founded by entrepreneur Griffin Haddrill and partners John Littell and Robin Bigge, has introduced a new content monetization model that has generated over a million dollars for its roster of more than 300 creators.

HP recently unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered business PCs and workstations designed to enhance productivity and streamline high-performance workflows. The latest devices, including the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, HP ZBook Ultra G1a, and HP Z2 Mini G1a, integrate advanced AI capabilities aimed at professionals across industries.

ASUS has introduced the Cobble SSD enclosure, a high-speed, durable external storage solution designed for gamers, professionals, and content creators. Featuring a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×1 interface with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, support for M.2 NVMe PCIe and SATA SSDs, and an IP55-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis, ASUS Cobble delivers both performance and protection.

Snap has developed an advanced AI diffusion model capable of generating high-resolution images on mobile devices in seconds, marking a significant leap in mobile-first artificial intelligence. The compact and efficient model is expected to power several new Snapchat features in the coming months.

Since COVID 19, we have seen a drastic redefinition of how people define work and employment in small business– and a new desire on how they want to make a living differently. As my guest on The Small Business Radio Show says in the title of his book – Is employment dead? Josh Drean is co-founder of the Work3 Institute.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) has finalized its acquisition of Caramel, an online automotive transaction platform, strengthening its position in the digital vehicle marketplace. The deal, originally announced in January, aims to streamline vehicle sales by integrating Caramel’s end-to-end transaction technology into eBay Motors.

Gas prices in the U.S. have increased slightly, with the national average for a gallon of gasoline rising by two cents to $3.13, according to AAA. The increase comes amid concerns over potential tariffs, despite fluctuations in supply and demand. Meanwhile, the national average for public electric vehicle (EV) charging remains unchanged at 34 cents per kilowatt hour.