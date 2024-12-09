Small Business Breakdown: Is It Time to Get Serious About Crypto?

This week, our Small Business Breakdown crew ponders a question some may have thought about years ago: Is it time to get serious about crypto?

With Bitcoin breaking the $100,000 plateau, many are starting to take cryptocurrency more seriously. Coupled with that is the apparent focus the upcoming Trump administration has on crypto, especially with Elon Musk seemingly in the President-elect’s ear on a regular basis.

Check out what our Small Business Breakdown crew has to think about the rise in interest in cryptocurrency and also see what they have to say about new survey data showing how much people have a nostalgic feeling toward shopping at malls this holiday season.

Small Business News Roundup

Check out the other stories making headlines this week in our Small Business News Roundup …

A recent study by Liquid Web highlights the profound impact of website speed on consumer behavior, brand perception, and business revenue. Titled Every Second Counts, the research underscores the role of fast-loading websites in driving conversions, building loyalty, and maintaining competitiveness in the e-commerce sector.

Private sector employment in the U.S. grew by 146,000 jobs in November, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, which provides a near real-time analysis of the labor market based on payroll data from over 25 million employees. The report, produced in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, also showed annual pay increases of 4.8% for job-stayers and 7.

A new study from OnDeck reveals significant regional variations in small business growth across the United States, with Idaho emerging as the top state for entrepreneurial activity. The study, based on U.S. Census data from 2020-2021, analyzed the percentage growth of businesses with fewer than 500 employees across states, metropolitan areas, and counties. Idaho saw a 6.

New research from Salesforce reveals that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) adopting artificial intelligence (AI) report significant revenue growth, with 91% of AI-enabled SMBs attributing increased earnings to the technology. The findings, based on a survey of 3,350 SMB leaders worldwide, underscore how AI is reshaping business operations and providing competitive advantages.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly altering the retail landscape, revolutionizing how consumers shop and how businesses operate. A recent Zoho survey of 1,500 shoppers reveals the profound impact AI is having on the shopping experience this holiday season, while also shedding light on the challenges retailers face in adopting this transformative technology.

Amazon has reported record-breaking sales during its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday shopping event, marking the largest 12-day holiday shopping period in the company’s history. The event, running from November 21 through December 2, saw unprecedented numbers of items sold and significant participation from small and medium-sized businesses.

Canva has announced a new integration with ShotDeck, offering users access to the world’s largest library of cinematic images directly within Canva’s platform. The integration, launched at AFI FEST, provides over 1.5 million high-quality images, aiming to streamline the process of creating pitch decks, lookbooks, and presentations for filmmakers, designers, and other creatives.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has named Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS). Raghavan will oversee Freshworks’ product strategy and vision, focusing on scaling its AI-powered tools for customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talk to innovation strategist, Brian Solis who is head of Global Innovation at ServiceNow. He designs and delivers strategic engagements with important customers to advise on digital and business innovation strategies. Brian has been called “one of the greatest digital analysts of our time.

Cisco has released its second annual AI Readiness Index, highlighting an escalating urgency for organizations to implement artificial intelligence while exposing significant gaps in their ability to do so effectively.

Black Friday sales in the United States grew 3.4% compared to last year, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The report, which tracks retail sales across all payment types and excludes automotive purchases, revealed a robust performance in e-commerce, which surged 14.6%, while in-store sales showed a modest 0.7% increase.

As the holiday season approaches, families across the country are preparing to bring home one of the season’s most iconic decorations: the Christmas tree. According to data analyzed by Square from thousands of Christmas tree sellers in 2023, the best time to buy a tree depends on whether you prioritize cost savings or tradition.

Black Friday 2024 in-store shopping traffic declined by 3.2% nationwide compared to 2023, according to data from RetailNext, a leader in retail intelligence and traffic analytics. Despite hopes for a rebound, the results reflect broader trends seen throughout 2024, marked by cautious consumer spending amid economic pressures. The 3.