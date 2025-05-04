Small Business Breakdown: The Impact of Tariffs on Sellers and Consumers

On Small Business Breakdown this week, our expert panel discusses, at length, the impact potential tariffs will have on small businesses and consumers. Specifically, the panel talks about how companies will market tariffs and how they handle the potential for increased costs for their products.

Check out what the panel says about this hot topic and more on this week’s latest edition of Small Business Breakdown:

Small Business News

Check out the latest headlines for small business owners in our weekly News Roundup …

Private sector employment in the U.S. grew by 62,000 jobs in April, while annual pay increased by 4.5 percent, according to the April 2025 ADP National Employment Report.

Microsoft has announced that Skype will officially shut down on May 5, 2025. After this date, users will no longer be able to access Skype services, including messaging, calls, or voicemail. However, your Skype data — including chat and call history — will be available for export or deletion until January 2026.

OpenAI has launched its latest models, o3 and o4-mini, described as the company’s smartest and most capable releases to date. The new models are now available to ChatGPT users with full access to tools like web browsing, file analysis with Python, visual input reasoning, and image generation.

HP Inc. has issued its latest HP Threat Insights Report, warning that cybercriminals are increasingly using fake CAPTCHA verification tests to trick users into infecting themselves with malware.

Zoho Corporation has announced the launch of ten new features and services within Zoho Creator, its low-code application development platform, aimed at simplifying and speeding up business app creation. The latest additions include an AI-powered assistant, CoCreator, and a suite of contextual AI tools designed to streamline every phase of the app development lifecycle.

Existing for-profit businesses in Brown County, Illinois, now have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5,000 to support forward-thinking innovations and improvements. The grant cycle runs from May 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026, with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis until resources are depleted.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it is eliminating a series of Biden-era policies that had significantly reduced underwriting standards within the 7(a) loan program. The move, aimed at preserving the financial integrity of the program and protecting taxpayer dollars, comes under the leadership of SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Google Workspace has announced a series of new AI-powered updates designed to enhance productivity across its suite of tools, including Gemini, Gmail, Google Slides, and Google Chat. The updates, part of its April Workspace feature drop, focus on offering practical assistance through advanced AI integrations rather than hype, according to the company.

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) has announced the launch of the Catalyzing Regional Dairy Workforce Grant program, aimed at expanding workforce development programming across the Northeast dairy sector. Applications for this grant opportunity will be open from April 24 through June 5, 2025.

Staying on top of new funding opportunities is key to growing and sustaining your small business. Grants can help you cover costs, fuel innovation, or simply provide some breathing room—without the pressure of repayment. Each week, we search for the most current small business grant programs available, so you don’t have to.

Block Advisors by H&R Block has announced the launch of its second annual Fund Her Future grant program, designed to support women-owned small businesses with high growth and community impact potential. Applications are now open and will be accepted through May 30, 2025.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced that applications are now open for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The initiative aims to boost the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors by supporting value-added businesses with targeted equipment investments.

CommunityRewards, powered by Points4Purpose, Inc., has announced the launch of a new Business Grant and Mentorship Program aimed at supporting women-owned businesses in the Miami area. Applications are now open through May 23, 2025, with the initiative set to award 12 local business owners a package valued at a total of $20,000.

On the Small Business Breakdown this week, our expert panel debates the possibility of manufacturing jobs returning to the United States.

ASUS has announced the release of its new ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series, introducing powerful and budget-friendly 14-inch and 15-inch laptops that emphasize style, sustainability, and enhanced performance options.

Lenovo has announced a refreshed lineup of ThinkPad mobile workstations and business laptops designed for the AI-ready workforce. Introduced today, the new portfolio includes powerful Copilot+ PCs such as the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 AMD mobile workstations, alongside updates to the ThinkPad L Series and expanded ThinkPad X1 Aura Editions.