Small Biz Breakdown: The Panel Discusses the Latest Headlines for Entrepreneurs

On this latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown, the panel discusses numerous headlines that are affecting small business owners, from tariffs to the economy in general. Some of our panelists are optimistic about the future and others are not feeling that vibe right now.

In other news, the panel discusses some of the big news coming out of the recent Zoholics event, specifically Zoho Payments. They also talk about their thoughts on payment processing as small business owners themselves.

Check out what else the Small Biz Breakdown crew is talking about in the latest episode right here …

Small Business News Roundup

Here are the latest headline for small business owners …

Wix has announced the release of Wixel, a standalone AI-powered visual design platform intended to make high-quality design tools accessible to everyone. The platform, now available in English, integrates advanced artificial intelligence with an intuitive interface to deliver a seamless and user-friendly design experience.

Zoho Corporation has expanded its customer experience (CX) platform with deeper AI and workflow orchestration capabilities, powered by its proprietary AI engine, Zia. The enhancements aim to eliminate barriers to CRM adoption across business functions and make customer data more accessible and actionable for all departments.

Zoho Corporation announced the release of Ulaa Enterprise on May 14, 2025, a new enterprise-focused version of its privacy-first web browser. Ulaa Enterprise is designed to meet the security and visibility needs of enterprise organizations by offering protection at the browser level without relying on third-party integrations or complex virtual environments.

Zoho Corporation has launched Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution designed to help businesses manage online payments seamlessly through native card and ACH capabilities. With support for over 135 currencies and integrations across Zoho’s ecosystem, the new product allows companies to centralize and streamline their financial workflows.

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business mentors, issued an urgent plea to lawmakers on Tuesday following the proposed elimination of its federal funding in the President’s Fiscal Year 2026 Discretionary Budget Request.

TikTok is launching a nationwide initiative in honor of Small Business Month, pledging $1 million in advertising credits to support small businesses across the United States. The platform, home to more than 170 million U.S. users, says over 7.5 million businesses are currently using TikTok to grow their reach and engage new audiences.

A new report from Upwork reveals that more than one in four U.S. knowledge workers—28%—are now working independently, generating $1.5 trillion in earnings in 2024. The findings are part of the company’s inaugural Future Workforce Index, published by the Upwork Research Institute, which analyzes the evolving role of skilled freelancers in the U.S. workforce.

Pinterest has announced a global rollout of new transparency tools aimed at helping users identify and manage generative AI (Gen AI) content across its platform. After months of testing, the company is officially introducing “AI modified” labels on image Pins that may have been generated or altered using AI technologies.

Access to capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for small businesses—but the right grant can make all the difference. From covering startup costs to helping you expand operations, grant funding offers a rare chance to grow without adding debt. Each week, we bring you the newest small business grant programs from trusted sources.

On Small Business Breakdown this week, our panel is back and taking on some of the biggest headlines in business. The crew tackles the possibility that AI could be threatening Google. Here what each of our panelists has to say on that topic. Also, the Small Business Breakdown team talks about the trust factor and what it means to entrepreneurs and business owners.

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has announced the launch of several new HR products and enhancements aimed at helping entrepreneurs manage the complexities of an evolving business environment. The announcement was made on May 8, 2025.

Comerica Bank and the Detroit Tigers are teaming up once again to spotlight small businesses across metro Detroit through the 2025 Small Business of the Month program. Kicking off Sunday, May 11, the initiative highlights the impact of local entrepreneurs while offering promotional opportunities tied to Tigers games at Comerica Park.

eBay has announced the launch of its 2025 Up & Running Grants program, offering $10,000 grants to 50 small businesses across the United States. Now in its sixth year, the initiative will award a total of $500,000, along with additional resources aimed at helping entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses. Since the program’s inception in 2020, eBay has distributed over $2.

PayPal announced the launch of Offsite Ads on April 29, 2025, introducing a new advertising solution that allows brands to utilize PayPal’s transaction graph to target consumers across the open web through display and video advertising.

Snap Inc. announced that Snap Map, its real-time location-sharing feature within Snapchat, has reached over 400 million monthly active users. The platform enables users to connect with friends, explore local hotspots, and discover new experiences in their physical surroundings.