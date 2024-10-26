Small Business Breakdown: The Benefits of Video Podcasting for Small Business

On Small Business Breakdown this week, our panel of experts discusses some hot and thought-provoking topics important for small business owners.

This week, our panel talks about how younger generations are consuming content and how that differs from older generations. In particular, the rise of video podcasts are proving to resonate with younger audiences.

For small business owners thinking of getting into video podcasting to reach younger audiences, they may believe that they’ll need some elaborate set and expensive equipment. Our panels talks about how all that isn’t really necessary and that raw, unfiltered conversations are just as popular as podcasts with higher production values.

Check out that conversation and more from our experts on this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown:

Small Business News

Here’s a look at the top headlines for small business owners this week in our weekly Small Business News Roundup …

Canva, the world’s leading all-in-one visual communication platform, has unveiled a suite of powerful new products and features, marking a significant evolution in workplace design and collaboration. This announcement coincides with Canva’s achievement of 200 million monthly active users and its annualized revenue soaring to $2.5 billion.

Booking.com for Business has released the Business Travel Airport Index, ranking the top airports for business travelers based on various factors such as lounges, direct flight routes, nearby hotels, and proximity to business districts. The report assesses both U.S.

As the 2025 tax season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging all taxpayers to enhance the security of their personal information by signing up for an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN). This six-digit code offers a vital layer of protection against tax-related identity theft and fraud.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it is expanding its cryptocurrency offerings to U.S. merchants, allowing business accounts to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal business accounts. This new feature will be available to millions of merchants across the U.S., although it will not be accessible to business accounts in New York State at launch.

Zoom today introduced AI Companion 2.0, the latest generation of its AI assistant, designed to enhance the user experience across the Zoom Workplace platform. AI Companion 2.0 is built to help users surface important information, prioritize tasks, and take action to maximize productivity throughout the workday, all at no additional cost* for paid Zoom accounts.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today the annual inflation adjustments for tax year 2025. The adjustments, detailed in Revenue Procedure 2024-40, will affect over 60 tax provisions and apply to tax returns filed in 2026. Below are the key changes for tax year 2025.

Salesforce today announced the addition of ecommerce storefronts to its Starter and Pro Suites, offering growing businesses the ability to create direct-to-consumer (D2C) online stores directly within the Salesforce Platform.

A Kansas man, Hophine Bwosinde, pleaded guilty yesterday to preparing and filing false income tax returns for his clients, resulting in a total loss exceeding $1.5 million to the IRS. Bwosinde, of Lenexa, operated Ambroseli Professional Services, a tax preparation business, and committed these fraudulent activities from 2018 through 2022.

As inflation finally continues to fall, customers are still holding on tight to every last dollar—while some businesses get nervous and slash prices in a scramble to the bottom. But price wars are nothing but a race to the bottom- warns acclaimed pricing strategist Adam Wallace.

YouLend, a global embedded financing platform, announced today the establishment of a new three-year financing facility with funds managed by Castlelake, a global alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based private credit. This agreement enables YouLend to significantly expand its lending capacity in the U.S.

Viasat has partnered with Connectbase to bring its high-quality satellite-based business internet services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, particularly in unserved and underserved regions. This collaboration aims to provide new sales opportunities for channel partners, driving growth and optimizing business operations.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates to ensure timely delivery of holiday mail and packages before December 25, 2024. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and send their items early to avoid delays. 2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Deadlines for the Contiguous U.S.

Android has unveiled new features in its latest release, Android 15 for Business, designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace. As hybrid work continues to expand, with more than 100 million employees worldwide adopting flexible work environments, businesses are looking for mobile technology solutions that balance employee flexibility, security, and device management.

Apple today announced the expansion of its Apple Business Connect tools, allowing businesses of all sizes — including those without a physical location — to manage their brand presence across Apple’s ecosystem.

Citi and Mastercard recently announced a new collaboration aimed at transforming cross-border payments. Citi is now the first global bank to offer cross-border payments to Mastercard debit cards in 14 receiving markets worldwide, with plans for further expansion.

Uber for Business announced today the launch of Uber Business Black, a premium ride service designed specifically to meet the needs of corporate travelers. The new service blends the luxury of traditional black car services with the flexibility, convenience, and ease of the Uber platform, making it ideal for business professionals with demanding schedules.

Pinterest has unveiled new AI-driven and automation features designed to enhance advertising performance and simplify campaign management. The updates, introduced at Pinterest Presents, the company’s global advertiser summit, focus on making lower-funnel performance advertising campaigns smarter and more efficient through the newly launched Pinterest Performance+ suite.