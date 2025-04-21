Small Biz Breakdown: Will We See Lasting Impacts from Trump Tariffs?

On the Small Biz Breakdown this week, our expert panel is back and once again, the Trump tariffs controversy is the primary focus of the conversation.

Will these tariffs affect small businesses in the long-term or have a permanent effect on US business relations overseas? Or will the possible damage caused by these tariffs be repairable?

Check out what our expert panel has to say on this hot topic and much more on the latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown

Small Business News

Also, check out the latest headlines important for small business owners in our weekly news roundup here …

Drivers across the U.S. are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall in mid-April. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped five cents over the past week, settling at $3.167 as of April 17. Analysts attribute the decline to softening demand and continued low crude oil prices.

Optimum Business and the Charleston Area Alliance have announced the opening of applications for the Lifting Up Small Businesses Grants, a new initiative aimed at bolstering small business growth in Kanawha County. As part of the program, 25 small businesses will each receive a $5,000 grant, totaling $125,000 in funding to support long-term economic prosperity in the region.

A new report released by Frontegg highlights a growing frustration among American consumers over login issues, especially password resets, which are pushing users to abandon purchases, accounts, and even paid subscriptions. The findings suggest that businesses may be losing significant revenue due to cumbersome authentication processes.

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a, its latest A-series smartphone, now available in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. starting April 10. With a starting price of $499, the Pixel 9a integrates many of the premium features found in Google’s flagship Pixel 9 lineup while introducing a sleek redesign, upgraded camera, and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

YouTube has announced its support for the NO FAKES Act of 2025, a bipartisan legislative proposal aimed at addressing the misuse of AI-generated content that simulates an individual’s likeness or voice.

Comcast announced Thursday that 100 small businesses in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding communities will receive comprehensive grant packages through the Comcast RISE program. The initiative is part of a broader $3 million national effort aimed at supporting 500 small businesses across five U.S. regions.

Discord has announced the expansion of its rewarded advertising format, Video Quests, to mobile devices, marking the company’s first foray into mobile advertising. The pilot for Video Quests on Mobile is expected to launch in June 2025 and aims to connect advertisers with Discord’s highly active, cross-platform user base.

Google has announced the rollout of a new AI-powered search enhancement for Gmail, designed to help users find emails more quickly and efficiently. The update introduces a smarter sorting feature that surfaces the most relevant results first, rather than simply displaying emails in chronological order.

UPS announced two new ground shipping products recently, expanding its end-to-end logistics offerings with the launch of UPS Ground Saver and UPS Ground with Freight Pricing. The company says these options are designed to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial shippers, delivering flexibility, control, and value in a changing logistics environment.

They call him “the World’s #1 Small Business Guru” — the entrepreneurial and small business thought leader who has impacted the lives of millions of small business owners and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide for over 40 years. On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with the legendary Michael E.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of proposed mailing services price changes scheduled to take effect on July 13, 2025. The proposed changes include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 73 cents to 78 cents.

A San Diego restaurant owner has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs and filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Leronce Suel, the majority owner of Rockstar Dough LLC and Chicken Feed LLC, operated restaurants in the San Diego area, including Streetcar Merchants in the North Park neighborhood.

On the Small Biz Breakdown this week, our expert panel ponders the idea of the U.S. not being the center of the economic universe and what that would mean for small business owners.

Gasoline prices across the U.S. are dropping, bucking the typical seasonal trend of increases, according to AAA. The shift is being attributed to supply and demand dynamics, particularly a significant announcement from OPEC+ and recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Key Takeaways Integrated Customer Management: Outlook Customer Manager provides a centralized system for managing customer interactions directly within Outlook, eliminating the need for multiple applications.

Etsy has unveiled a new AI-powered discovery experience on its app, designed to help shoppers find unique, personalized items through a more engaging and curated browsing interface. The announcement, made on April 9, 2025, highlights Etsy’s efforts to distinguish its platform from the broader e-commerce landscape, where product listings often appear repetitive and lack individuality.

Google has issued new guidance explaining how events such as flight confirmations, hotel bookings, and restaurant reservations sent to Gmail accounts are automatically added to Google Calendar. This feature, part of Google’s smart personalization tools, is enabled by default in most countries and helps users manage logistics by integrating event-related emails into their calendars.