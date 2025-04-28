Small Business Breakdown: Can Manufacturing Actually Make a Comeback in the US?

On the Small Business Breakdown this week, our expert panel debates the possibility of manufacturing jobs returning to the United States.

Will manufacturing companies actually bring their operations back to domestic grounds? And if they do, will they actually find people to fill the jobs that come with the move?

The panel also discusses whether Gen Z workers are cut out for manufacturing jobs.

This conversation is lively and pretty much encompasses the entire show this week.

Small Business News Roundup

Here’s the latest headlines affecting small business owners and entrepreneurs from the last week:

Etsy has rolled out a series of new tools and features aimed at enhancing the seller experience as part of its Spring 2025 platform update. The changes, now live across Etsy.com and the Etsy Seller app, focus on improved listing capabilities, streamlined shop management, and upgraded support and advertising tools for sellers.

PayPal announced today that it will launch a new loyalty program this summer, enabling U.S. users to earn rewards on their holdings of PayPal USD (PYUSD). The company will offer a 3.7% annual reward rate in PYUSD for balances held in PayPal or Venmo wallets. The initiative marks a significant step in PayPal’s effort to expand the utility of its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin.

Intuit announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire GoCo, a provider of modern human resources and benefits solutions for small and mid-market businesses. The acquisition is aimed at transforming Intuit’s payroll offerings into a more comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.

Wix has launched an AI-powered adaptive content application that enables website owners to personalize site experiences in real-time based on visitor characteristics and user-defined instructions. The application dynamically generates content tailored to individual site visitors, aiming to enhance engagement and improve user experience.

The U.S. small business market maintained steady momentum in the first quarter of 2025, according to BizBuySell’s latest Insight Report, with 2,368 businesses sold and a total enterprise value exceeding $2 billion—a 9% increase over Q1 2024.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a significant increase in 7(a) loan approvals for small manufacturers during the first 90 days of the Trump Administration. According to data released April 17, the number of loans issued through the SBA’s flagship lending program has risen by 74% compared to the same period during the start of the Biden Administration.

OpenPhone has launched Sona, a new AI-powered agent designed to ensure businesses never miss a customer call again. The announcement, made April 17, introduces Sona as the first AI agent purpose-built for the essential front-office needs of small businesses and startups.

Finding reliable funding can be one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Whether you’re launching a startup, expanding your team, or investing in new technology, securing a grant can offer the boost you need—without taking on debt. That’s why we’re here every week with the latest verified small business grant opportunities from across the country.

American Express has announced new limited-time offers for eligible new and existing Business Platinum Card® Members, aiming to support small business owners as business travel regains importance in 2025. The promotions offer statement credits and Membership Rewards® points for qualifying purchases related to airfare and general spending.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced the release of Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a mobile-first solution designed to enhance communication and work management for frontline workers. The product is now available to all frontline employees and managers with paid Zoom accounts, targeting industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and emergency services.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Monday that all individuals and businesses across Arkansas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding beginning April 2, 2025, now qualify for federal tax relief. As part of this relief, tax deadlines originally scheduled between April 2 and November 3, 2025, have been postponed until November 3, 2025.

The City of Flint, in partnership with LISC Flint, has launched the Flint Small Business Rescue Fund, a one-time grant initiative aimed at supporting local businesses still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.