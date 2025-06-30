Small Biz Breakdown: Analyzing Your Business Social Media Behaviors and Strategies

What really goes through an entrepreneur’s mind before they hit “post”? In this raw and revealing episode of Small Biz Breakdown, host Brent Leary leads a lively roundtable with Ramon Ray, Ivana Taylor, Shashi Bellamkonda, and Leland McFarland—pulling back the curtain on the emotional and strategic challenges of showing up online.

From liking posts you haven’t read to battling self-doubt before sharing personal stories, this episode gets honest about how business owners navigate authenticity in the digital world.

💬 Get a preview of what’s inside:

Should you “like” before you read?

Why vulnerability wins over polish

Smart ways to build your engagement strategy

Mental hurdles that hold people back

How to find—and own—your online voice

Hit play and rethink how you show up online.

Small Business News

Verizon has announced significant new benefits for military personnel, introducing a short-term military suspension option that could be a game changer for small businesses operated by military families.

Small business owners in Pennsylvania are facing increasing pressures from the legal system, particularly regarding noneconomic damages in court cases. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) recently filed an amicus brief in the case Paul Gill and Diane Gill v. Shell Oil Company, highlighting the urgent need for clarity and consistency in assessing these types of damages.

In a landmark case, Stephanie Hockridge, co-founder of the lender service provider Blueacorn, has been convicted of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This development serves as a critical reminder for small business owners to remain vigilant against fraud, especially in times of economic crisis.

In a pivotal hearing held by Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX) today, the House Committee on Small Business explored a pressing economic opportunity that could reshape the landscape for American small businesses: the development of domestic rare earth minerals.

TikTok recently announced an extension of the deadline related to the Executive Order impacting its operations, an announcement that carries significant implications for small business owners leveraging the platform for their marketing efforts.

The latest energy data reveals a significant shift in the U.S. energy landscape, one that small business owners should pay close attention to. In 2024, the United States produced more energy than it consumed, achieving a record net export of energy at 9.3 quadrillion British thermal units (quads), marking a notable change for the domestic economy. According to the U.S.

In a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges related to pandemic relief efforts, Jasmine Unique Mallard-McCarter, a Riverside County woman, has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for her role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 benefits fraud scheme.

Facebook is revolutionizing video content sharing by transitioning all video uploads to reels, a change that could significantly benefit small businesses. With this overhaul, Facebook aims to streamline the video creation process, allowing creators to share their stories and showcase their products more effectively.

Meta and Oakley are poised to revolutionize sporting technology with the unveiling of their latest collaboration: the Oakley Meta HSTN, a new line of Performance AI glasses designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

In an alarming development for small businesses, John Washburn, general manager of San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings, has pleaded guilty to hiring undocumented workers for his company. This case, which highlights the legal risks many small businesses face in their hiring practices, brings attention to the critical issue of compliance with immigration laws.

Small business owners often find themselves navigating a sea of choices to drive growth and customer engagement. A recent announcement from Verizon Communications Inc. highlights significant insights that could impact these strategies.

In a climate where small business owners often feel overshadowed by larger corporations, a recent legislative initiative aims to reshape the landscape of free speech and funding in the entrepreneurial sphere. Congressman Roger Williams (TX-25), Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, has introduced the Protect the First Amendment Act.

Property rights are a cornerstone of small business operations, but changes in legislation can significantly impact how those rights are managed. Recently, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) took action to defend these rights by filing an amicus brief in the case Cynthia Fisher, et al. v. City of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. This case, currently before the U.S.

The recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is a significant win for small businesses across the country, affirming their right to challenge government regulations they deem excessively harmful. In a decision handed down on June 20, 2025, the Court reversed a controversial ruling from the D.C.

The Small Biz Breakdown crew is back this week and the primary topic of discussion is Iran … of course, and it’s impact on small businesses in America. It’s important to note that this episode was recorded a day before it was announced that the US had bombed nuclear sites in Iran. Our expert panel discusses what a conflict in Iran might mean for small business owners here in the US.

IBM has recently unveiled its new AI-driven capabilities aimed at transforming the way small businesses interact with customers and operate internally. With small businesses often limited in resources, these advancements present a significant opportunity to enhance efficiency and improve customer experiences.

Small business owners are continually seeking ways to optimize their operations and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. The latest episode of the Google AI: Release Notes podcast might just provide some valuable insights.

Facebook has unveiled a game-changing feature for mobile users: passkeys. This new method for identity verification promises a more secure and efficient way to log into accounts on Facebook and soon Messenger, minimizing the reliance on traditional passwords that can be easily forgotten or compromised.