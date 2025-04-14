Small Biz Breakdown: The US Not at the Center of the Global Economy?

On the Small Biz Breakdown this week, our expert panel ponders the idea of the U.S. not being the center of the economic universe and what that would mean for small business owners.
Could this possibly become a reality or is this just a panic reaction to current economic trends and headlines seen in the news?
See what our panel has to say on this topic and much more on the latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown right here …
Small Business News Roundup
Here’s a look at the top headlines for small business owners from the past week …
HubSpot Launches Over 200 New Features to Accelerate SMB Growth
At its Spring 2025 Spotlight event, HubSpot unveiled more than 200 new and updated features designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) adopt AI solutions that provide immediate value. The updates include improvements to Breeze Agents, enhancements to Marketing Hub Enterprise, and the introduction of three new AI-powered Workspaces.
Verizon Launches My Biz Plan with Custom Options and Industry-First Price Lock for Small Businesses
Verizon Business has introduced My Biz Plan, a new customizable wireless offering for small and midsized business (SMB) customers, now available nationwide. The new plan allows business owners to tailor wireless services based on their needs, marking a shift away from traditional carrier packages.
Canva Unveils Visual Suite 2.0 with Major AI-Powered Productivity Tools
Canva has officially launched Visual Suite 2.0, its most comprehensive product update to date, during the Canva Create 2025 event. The update introduces a suite of AI-powered tools and new features aimed at seamlessly merging creativity with productivity. According to the announcement, Visual Suite 2.
Landbase Launches Campaign Feed and Acquires Delegate to Boost AI-Driven GTM Strategies
Landbase has announced the launch of the Campaign Feed, a new enhancement to its agentic AI-powered go-to-market (GTM) platform, along with the acquisition of Delegate, a company known for its predictive and automated customer success solutions.
SBA Implements New Verification Measures to Combat Loan Fraud
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has introduced a series of new verification protocols aimed at preventing fraud within its loan programs and ensuring that financial support reaches only eligible American small business owners. The changes follow recent findings by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which uncovered widespread abuse of SBA loan programs.
Wix Introduces Astro, an AI Assistant for Business and Site Management
Wix has announced the launch of Astro, a new AI-powered business assistant designed to streamline site and business management for users of the Wix and Wix Studio platforms. Astro integrates directly into the Wix dashboard, enabling users to perform various tasks and access essential tools through a chat-based interface.
AI-Powered Platform B2B Stars Launches in U.S. to Boost SMB Visibility and Trust
B2B Stars, an AI-powered business analytics and reputation platform, has officially launched in the United States to help small and midmarket businesses (SMBs) improve corporate visibility, identify trustworthy partners, and attract new clients. Originally launched in Europe in 2024, B2B Stars is now available to U.S. companies and includes data on more than three million firms across the U.S.
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses for Immersive Brand Advertising
Snapchat has introduced Sponsored AI Lenses, a new advertising format powered by the company’s proprietary Generative AI technology. This new feature is designed to offer brands a creative and interactive way to connect with Snapchat’s user base by placing consumers at the center of AI-powered, branded experiences.
Adobe Debuts Powerful New AI Features in Premiere Pro to Revolutionize Video Editing
Adobe has officially launched a suite of new AI-powered tools across its flagship video editing products, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.
Meta Details New Tools for Managing Business Chats on WhatsApp
Meta has introduced a set of new tools designed to give users more control over their business-related messages on WhatsApp while helping businesses create more valuable and thoughtful customer experiences. The announcement, made April 3, 2025, outlines a dual focus on user empowerment and business accountability in an increasingly chat-driven digital world.
Small Business Optimism Drops Below Historical Average Amid Policy Uncertainty
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reported a decline in its Small Business Optimism Index for March 2025, dropping 3.3 points to 97.4. This places the index below the 51-year average of 98, as small business owners across the country express concern over ongoing policy shifts and economic conditions.
Build-to-Rent Sector Hits Record High With 39,000 Single-Family Rentals Completed in 2024
The build-to-rent (BTR) housing market continued its upward surge in 2024, reaching a historic milestone with 39,000 new single-family rentals completed across the United States, according to a new report from Point2Homes. Based on Yardi Matrix data as of March 2025, this figure marks a 15.
YouTube Tops List of Platforms Where Users Forget Passwords Most Often
A recent study by influencer marketing platform Heepsy reveals that YouTube users are more likely than users of any other platform to forget their passwords and request account recovery help.
Zoom Introduces Zoom Tasks to Streamline Workflows with AI Companion
Zoom has officially launched Zoom Tasks, a new AI-powered task management product built directly into Zoom Workplace. This release marks a significant addition to Zoom’s AI-first open work platform, enabling users to track, manage, and complete tasks through its AI Companion assistant.
Small Biz Breakdown: The Impact of Trump’s Tariffs on Small Businesses
On the latest edition of Small Biz Breakdown, our expert panel discusses the latest economic conditions and how they might be impact small business owners and entrepreneurs.
Raleigh Opens Final Round of Facade Rehabilitation Grants for 2025
The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application cycle for its 2025 Facade Rehabilitation Grant Program, a long-standing initiative designed to support exterior improvements to commercial properties across the city. Applications for this round opened on Thursday, April 3, and will be accepted through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.
Kansas Launches SIGNS Grant to Revitalize Downtown Business Districts
The Kansas Department of Commerce has introduced a new grant program aimed at enhancing the appearance and economic appeal of downtown districts across the state. The Supporting Innovative Growth through New Signage (SIGNS) grant, launched today, will provide $250,000 in total funding to support high-quality, creative signage projects for retail and commercial businesses.
Raleigh Opens Application Window for Building Up-fit Grant Program
The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application window for its 2024–2025 Building Up-fit Grant program. The current cycle began on Thursday, April 3, and runs through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.