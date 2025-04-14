Small Biz Breakdown: The US Not at the Center of the Global Economy?

On the Small Biz Breakdown this week, our expert panel ponders the idea of the U.S. not being the center of the economic universe and what that would mean for small business owners.

Small Business News Roundup

At its Spring 2025 Spotlight event, HubSpot unveiled more than 200 new and updated features designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) adopt AI solutions that provide immediate value. The updates include improvements to Breeze Agents, enhancements to Marketing Hub Enterprise, and the introduction of three new AI-powered Workspaces.

Verizon Business has introduced My Biz Plan, a new customizable wireless offering for small and midsized business (SMB) customers, now available nationwide. The new plan allows business owners to tailor wireless services based on their needs, marking a shift away from traditional carrier packages.

Canva has officially launched Visual Suite 2.0, its most comprehensive product update to date, during the Canva Create 2025 event. The update introduces a suite of AI-powered tools and new features aimed at seamlessly merging creativity with productivity. According to the announcement, Visual Suite 2.

Landbase has announced the launch of the Campaign Feed, a new enhancement to its agentic AI-powered go-to-market (GTM) platform, along with the acquisition of Delegate, a company known for its predictive and automated customer success solutions.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has introduced a series of new verification protocols aimed at preventing fraud within its loan programs and ensuring that financial support reaches only eligible American small business owners. The changes follow recent findings by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which uncovered widespread abuse of SBA loan programs.

Wix has announced the launch of Astro, a new AI-powered business assistant designed to streamline site and business management for users of the Wix and Wix Studio platforms. Astro integrates directly into the Wix dashboard, enabling users to perform various tasks and access essential tools through a chat-based interface.

B2B Stars, an AI-powered business analytics and reputation platform, has officially launched in the United States to help small and midmarket businesses (SMBs) improve corporate visibility, identify trustworthy partners, and attract new clients. Originally launched in Europe in 2024, B2B Stars is now available to U.S. companies and includes data on more than three million firms across the U.S.

Snapchat has introduced Sponsored AI Lenses, a new advertising format powered by the company’s proprietary Generative AI technology. This new feature is designed to offer brands a creative and interactive way to connect with Snapchat’s user base by placing consumers at the center of AI-powered, branded experiences.

Adobe has officially launched a suite of new AI-powered tools across its flagship video editing products, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.

Meta has introduced a set of new tools designed to give users more control over their business-related messages on WhatsApp while helping businesses create more valuable and thoughtful customer experiences. The announcement, made April 3, 2025, outlines a dual focus on user empowerment and business accountability in an increasingly chat-driven digital world.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reported a decline in its Small Business Optimism Index for March 2025, dropping 3.3 points to 97.4. This places the index below the 51-year average of 98, as small business owners across the country express concern over ongoing policy shifts and economic conditions.

The build-to-rent (BTR) housing market continued its upward surge in 2024, reaching a historic milestone with 39,000 new single-family rentals completed across the United States, according to a new report from Point2Homes. Based on Yardi Matrix data as of March 2025, this figure marks a 15.

A recent study by influencer marketing platform Heepsy reveals that YouTube users are more likely than users of any other platform to forget their passwords and request account recovery help.

Zoom has officially launched Zoom Tasks, a new AI-powered task management product built directly into Zoom Workplace. This release marks a significant addition to Zoom’s AI-first open work platform, enabling users to track, manage, and complete tasks through its AI Companion assistant.

The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application cycle for its 2025 Facade Rehabilitation Grant Program, a long-standing initiative designed to support exterior improvements to commercial properties across the city. Applications for this round opened on Thursday, April 3, and will be accepted through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has introduced a new grant program aimed at enhancing the appearance and economic appeal of downtown districts across the state. The Supporting Innovative Growth through New Signage (SIGNS) grant, launched today, will provide $250,000 in total funding to support high-quality, creative signage projects for retail and commercial businesses.

The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application window for its 2024–2025 Building Up-fit Grant program. The current cycle began on Thursday, April 3, and runs through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.